Acer Debuts New Swift Go, a Thin-and-Light Laptop with OLED Display

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuts the first models in its new Acer Swift Go line, adding to the award-winning Swift family of notebooks designed for today's mobile professionals, creators, and students. In addition, the new Acer Swift X 14 and Acer Swift 14 were launched with new modern designs, the latest performance technologies, and all the tools to help users stay productive and connected on the go.

The Swift Go, Swift X 14 and Swift 14 models highlight new ultraportable designs that are incredibly sleek and stylish. Incorporating well-considered features such as angular edges and structural lines result in a more refined look for these notebooks, appealing to highly mobile customers seeking a more confident look and feel.

The Acer Swift laptop line has also been a recipient of numerous accolades in recent years, with the Swift Edge being named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards honoree.

"Our new Swift laptops kick off 2023 with all-new designs that are elevated, modern, and offer a striking visual appeal," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. "The new Swift laptops do not only look good but house an impressive array of the latest technologies and features including OLED and high-resolution displays, long-lasting batteries and new 13th Gen Intel Core processors that deliver first-class performance."

Acer Swift Go – Two New Thin, Light Models with Stunning OLED Display

The brand-new Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) and Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) combine the latest technologies and feature an OLED display with fast refresh rates. The thin-and-light laptops showcase stunning displays that deliver vibrant, true-to-life images with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. The Swift Go 16 features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with 3200x2000 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Swift Go 14 presents a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Long hours of work, learning, and playing are made easier thanks to the laptop displays' TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® display certification, productivity-optimized 16:10 ratio and touch-optional capabilities. The laptops' backlit keyboards and OceanGlass™ touchpads further ensure a smooth and productive experience when scrolling.

Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and verified as Intel® Evo™ platform laptops, the new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 deliver top-notch performance and all-day battery life of more than 9.5 hours. 13th Gen Intel Core processors with the Intel® Movidius™ VPU[2] have a dedicated AI engine that allows for premium video collaboration, uncompromised AI, and seamless integration. The notebooks also come with Intel® Unison™ to let users easily connect their PCs with Android or iOS devices for a universal, easy-to-use experience[1]. The new solution puts the PC at the center of all activities and provides the freedom to work across operating systems for effortless file transfers, calling, messaging, and managing notifications, all on one screen.

Both laptops feature an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to maintain cool temperatures, boosting performance and reliability where you go. The sleek designs of their 14.9 mm aluminum chassis are optimized with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-slim side bezels. The 14-inch model sports narrow 4.15 mm bezels, while only weighing less than 1.3 kg. The 16-inch version's lean side frames measure at 4.2 mm and weigh around 1.6 kg.

The Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 are ready to take on tasks for work, school, and creative projects. They both feature a range of ports including USB Type-C with Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. The Swift Go laptops also possess the PurifiedView™ video conferencing features including Background Blur, Automatic Framing and Eye Contact. Its 1440p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) provides high-quality video feedback even in low-light conditions and pairs with Acer PurifiedVoice™ technology with AI noise reduction, resulting in crisp, clear images and audio for conferencing and classes. Fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E keeps the laptops connected when it matters most. Both the Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 support up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory.

Acer Swift X 14 – Powerful Performance with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX GPUs

The Swift X 14 (SFX14-71) unleashes the potential of amateur and professional creators with its advanced CPU and discrete GPU. 13th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors [2] power the premium laptop and has the option for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs. These powerful laptops are NVIDIA Studio-validated and are optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Drivers, enabling creators to do more by providing optimal support when collaborating with other creative applications. The Swift X 14's advanced thermals include a larger fan that draws in more air to keep the internals cool, along with the dedicated air inlet keyboard and dual D6 copper heat pipes. The redesigned chassis makes room for a larger battery to provide all-day productivity and performance.

The gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 120 Hz frame refresh rate vividly highlights 100% of the DCI-P3 color range and has VESA DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 500 certification. The display's 500-nit peak brightness and high-contrast rating bring impressive colors and images to life, while ensuring text is crisp and clear throughout the viewing experience. Creators can collaborate seamlessly on the go with the 1080p FHD webcam and Acer PurifiedView™ andPurifiedVoice™ with AI Noise Reduction. In addition, the latest ports, including dual USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader keep creators connected to displays, printers, and other peripherals.

Acer Swift 14 – Stylish Premium Design

Sporting a new and improved design, the latest Swift 14 (SF14-71T) boasts a thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis enveloped in gorgeous aerospace-grade aluminum that comes in either Mist Green or Steam Blue colorways. The diamond-cut edges and double anodized materials elevate the slender and high-class chassis that measures a mere 14.95 mm (0.59 inch) thin and weighs only 1.2 kg (2.64 lbs). The OceanGlass ­touchpad complements the laptop's premium style while also contributing to Acer's Earthion mission as the glass-like touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Swift 14 laptop looks good inside and out as it houses up to 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and is Intel Evo-verified, while offering more than 9.5 hours[3] of battery life. The notebooks are also integrated with Intel Unison allowing users to collaborate across different operating systems on the most vital productivity functions. The Swift 14's impressive thermal solutions feature an air inlet design that pairs with Acer's TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 copper heat pipes to increase airflow that keeps the systems cool.

The Acer Swift 14 offers two gorgeous 14-inch touchscreen display options – either WQXGA (2560x1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200) that are both covered with durable Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass[4] to boost durability, provide scratch resistance, and prevent the growth of stain- and odor-causing bacteria[4]. Hybrid employees, remote workers and students on the go will enjoy conferences, classes, and video chats with the Swift 14's 1440p QHD webcam with TNR technology, Acer PurifiedVoice™ and dual speakers enhanced with DTS® Audio. User logins are made easier without sacrificing security with Windows Hello and the integrated fingerprint reader, while the two USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 ports and HDMI 2.1 port provide a convenient connection to peripherals.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 1099, and in China in March, starting at RMB 6,599.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 999, and in China in February, starting at RMB 5,499.

The Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-71G) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,099.99; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 1499, and in China in April, starting at RMB 7,099.

The Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 1,399.99; in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 1,699; and in China in January, starting at RMB 7,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Intel® Unison™ solution is currently only available on eligible Intel® Evo™ designs on Windows-based PCs and only pairs with Android- or iOS-based phones; all devices must run a supported OS version. See intel.com/performance-evo for details, including set-up requirements. Results may vary. [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [3] Battery life is measured under specific test settings and conditions pursuant to video playback test results. Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. [4] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology, do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology.

