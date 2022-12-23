Vantagepoint A.I. Donates 1,500 Items to Food Banks in Pasco and Hillsborough Counties, Florida

Each year the Vantagepoint A.I. team pledges to help stock local food pantries during the holiday season. This season they raised the bar.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Vantagepoint A.I. is committed to giving back to local communities in Florida and helping stock food shelters via coordinated, personal donations. These donations help to support those in need and provide much-needed assistance to those struggling to put food on the table. The team at Vantagepoint A.I. believes in the importance of supporting and helping their neighbors, and they are proud to be able to make a positive impact in the community through these charitable efforts.

Vantagepoint AI, LLC (PRNewswire)

This is the fourth year Vantagepoint A.I. has held its food drive during a pressing time when food shelters are facing increased demand for support, and operational capacity is strained. While many large charities have worked to fill the gaps in Tampa Bay, many smaller food pantries have struggled to meet the needs of their area.

"Look at all these amazing food items, this is because of our team effort," said Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn. "We all came together and said we wanted to donate to a local food pantry and there's one just five minutes from our office…so it can't get any more local than that!" The team of about 80 people was able to restock the shelves of two local food banks with close to 1,500 items of food in both Pasco County and Tampa, Florida.

Mendelsohn continues, "Next week I'm going to be taking all these food items to the local pantries. Together we thrive and it's so true. We're working together, making an impact, and helping those in need. We're empowering traders and people to live their best lives."

The company was the first in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for their home computers. By helping traders trade smarter, the Vantagepoint family of traders are able free themselves from trading woes and worries, create a secure future for themselves and their families, and make a lasting difference of good in their own communities.

Recently celebrating over 40 years in business and transforming the world of financial trading, Vantagepoint AI now has traders in over 160 countries.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance so traders know the optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact: Jordan Youtz, jordany@vantagepointsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VantagePoint Software