InventHelp Inventors Develop Double Bouncer Seat for Infant Twins (SGJ-172)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and soothing baby bouncer for two babies," said one of two inventors, from Logan, Utah, "so we invented the TWIN BABY BOUNCER. Our design would be a wonderful product for parents of twins as well as day care centers."

The invention provides a double bouncer seat for infant twins or other multiples. In doing so, it eliminates the need to buy two separate seats. As a result, it offers a soothing effect for two babies and it would make it easier for parents to bounce the seats with their hand or foot. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents of twins, families with two infants, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

