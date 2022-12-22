BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN LEXINGTON, N.C.

At 238 Lowes Blvd.

LEXINGTON, N.C., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 238 Lowes Blvd.

The clinic is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 743-901-4155 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, dry needling, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Beau Lawrence earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from San Diego State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Winston-Salem State University.

Lawrence's clinical interests include treating overhead athletes, post-concussion management, post-operative care, orthopedics, lower extremity injuries and manual therapy. He is certified in dry needling and continuing his education in vestibular rehabilitation.

BenchMark's other area clinics include Thomasville, Salisbury, Winston-Salem/Oliver's Crossing, Mocksville, Winston-Salem/Stratford Road, High Point, Kernersville and Winston-Salem/Robinhood, among more than 50 in North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

