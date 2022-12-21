TACO BELL SPICES UP DALLAS WITH A NEW RESTAURANT LOCATION

New Location at Open at 5509 E. RL Thornton Fwy

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee North Texas Bells LLC announced the opening of its restaurant location at 5509 E. RL Thornton Fwy.

"We invite everyone to explore the variety of craveable menu items available at this Dallas location," said Troy Morrison, President, North Texas Bells. "We are confident that this store will be one of our best stores."

This location utilizes Taco Bell's Endeavor design, which brings to life the social experience of food in a distinctively Taco Bell way. The Endeavor model also emphasizes Taco Bell's technological advancements. Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has multiple customer accessibility points, creating a fast, easy, and fun experience for our fans such as: free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience. The drive-thru will feature an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system so that orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week in the lobby between the hours of 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday thru Saturday. The drive will be open 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday thru Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. This new location and will bring around twenty-five new jobs to the Dallas, TX community.

About Taco Bell Corp.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 62 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

