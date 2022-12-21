Motto Mortgage Premier Services Now Open in Virginia

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Virginia market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Charlottesville, Virginia. Motto Mortgage Premier Services is now open and serving all markets throughout Virginia, which was recently named the seventh best state to live in by U.S. News & World Report.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage Premier Services is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Darian Cochran and Amy Cochran. The husband-and-wife team have been in the real estate business for a combined total of 28 years and are the proud owners of the boutique real estate firm, Avenue Realty. The duo are excited to bring even more superior service and value to their clients by adding mortgage to their portfolio of offerings.

"Motto Mortgage Premier Services offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Charlottesville," said Amy Cochran. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Aaron Brydge will serve as a mortgage loan originator for the office. Brydge takes pride in the education of his borrowers. Watching borrower knowledge and confidence grow throughout the home buying process is one of his primary objectives and greatest joys.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Premier Services can be reached at 434.216.1981. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Premier Services:

Motto Mortgage Premier Services (NMLS# 2389300) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Virginia, located at 900 Gardens Blvd. Suite 100, Charlottesville, VA 22901. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgagePremierServices.com or call 434.216.1981.

Aaron Brydge: NMLS: 1483651

