InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Accessories for Sandals (ORC-105)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive way to keep sandals in place on the feet while walking," said an inventor, from Lake Mary, Fla., "so I invented ZANDALINS. My design allows you to walk in your normal stride without fear of your foot sliding from your sandal."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a stylish way to secure a pair of sandals or flip flops. In doing so, it ensures that the foot covering remains in place. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it helps to prevent sliding and tripping hazards. The invention features an eye-catching design, with many colors to choose from, that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear sandals or flip flops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ORC-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp