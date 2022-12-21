CHOBANI ANNOUNCES $250,000 GIFT TO THE MAGIC VALLEY COMMUNITY FOR POLE LINE EASTLAND TRAILHEAD PARK

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of Chobani's Twin Falls plant, the company makes

significant donation for legacy project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced a $250,000 gift to the Magic Valley community in support of the development of the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park. The donation is in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Chobani's manufacturing facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Chobani's Twin Falls employees picked the community investment project. The robust support for the park reflects their and Chobani's shared commitment to the health and wellness of the Twin Falls community.

In partnership with the City of Twin Falls, Chobani's donation will contribute to the development of Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park, located at the rim of Snake River Canyon on Pole Line Road and Eastland. Plans include redeveloping the three-acre property to include a parking lot, public restrooms, outdoor fitness area, open space for programming needs and public art. The development will be sustainable zero scape with native plants. Groundbreaking is scheduled for 2023.

Chobani opened its Twin Falls facility on December 17, 2012, a one-million-square-foot, world-class operation constructed in less than 11 months. In 2019, Chobani unveiled an expansion to the Twin Falls plant with a state-of-the-art, 70,000-square-foot office building, which houses the company's Global Research & Development Center, a cafeteria, gathering spaces, and a fitness center.

"Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food."

Over the past 10 years, Chobani's presence in Idaho served as a catalyst for hundreds of new jobs and a significant positive economic impact in the region. Currently, Chobani employs more than 1,000 people at the Twin Falls plant and offers pay equity to all, competitive benefits, paid parental leave, mental health support, wellness subsidies, retirement options, and much more. Wages for entry level employees start at $18.50 per hour resulting in an approximate average wage of $23.50 an hour.

"We are nothing without the amazing brothers and sisters who work in our plants. Magic Valley is their home, and nothing is more important to us than investing in them – their children, their lifestyle, and their futures. That's why we are proud to partner with local farmers, nearby universities, and the state of Idaho, to study the best, sustainable farming practices. Twin Falls has been instrumental in Chobani's ongoing growth and innovation. It's critical to us to be just as instrumental in ensuring that Twin Falls thrives."

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Twin Falls Groundbreaking (PRNewswire)

