Americaneagle.com Announces Launch of Referah Website, an Online Marketplace that Connects Families with Senior Living Communities

DES PLAINES, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned, global digital agency, is proud to announce the launch of the Referah website, an online marketplace that connects families with desirable senior living communities, on the ROC Commerce platform.

Based in Chicago, Referah is a new online marketplace designed to connect prospective residents and their families with the best options for senior living across a network of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. During a live conversation, the company's family connection agents gather data on social interests, health, finances, geographic location, and other special needs to help determine the right solution for families. Additionally, unlike other, more traditional senior living lead aggregators, Referah's services are intended to give operators a smaller, yet more curated stream of leads.

In developing its new website and lead generation platform, Referah sought an experienced digital agency to bring its vision to life. As a leader in the website design and development space with over 25 years of experience, Americaneagle.com was selected to execute the project. Referah's key priorities included a modern, user-friendly design, easy-to-navigate architecture, and advanced search and recommendation capabilities. On the backend, the company indicated a need for a content management system (CMS) that would enable internal users to easily and efficiently manage and grow the website.

"We're extremely thrilled about the partnership we've built with Referah," Michael Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, said. "A result of collaboration, innovation, and cross-functional teamwork, Referah's newly launched website is poised to disrupt the senior living referral process. We're delighted to be part of something that provides the necessary resources for families to make important, life-changing decisions."

To provide Referah with the sophisticated solution it needed to succeed, Americaneagle.com recommended ROC Commerce, a fast, integrated, and robust platform. The digital agency then curated a team of experts across a number of its departments, some of which included strategy, project management, front and backend development, programming, graphic design, content and copywriting, digital marketing, and quality assurance.

In addition to the ROC Commerce implementation, Referah's new website is equipped with various features and third-party integrations for an intuitive and seamless user experience. For example, because geographic location recommendations are crucial to Referah's business model, third-party search and discovery platform Algolia was leveraged. Algolia, in conjunction with IP-API, a geolocation IP reference service, translates a user's zip code into a geographical polygon to display senior living communities within that specific search area. Algolia also updates the geographical polygon in real time whenever the user moves the reference map.

Customization was also crucial for the Referah website. Americaneagle.com created custom filters to generate distinct search results to provide users with the exact information they are looking for, including care types, pricing, apartment styles, insurance networks, and more. Other features, such as SEO-friendly location pages and an integration with ALF Software Solution's customer relationship management tool, further enhance the user experience.

"I intentionally sought out Americaneagle.com as Referah's development and digital marketing partner," Lesley Durkin, Referah President and CEO, said. "Their track record of repeat successes in like models across other industries was the proof of concept needed to know we had the right talent and team. The process itself started long before the development stage with an in-depth workshop, pairing our leaders with theirs to study, analyze, plan, and build for long-term strength and success. They work with dedication to our mission of serving seniors and senior living communities with new solutions. They are a trusted partner, well-aligned with our own growth trajectory."

Through the partnership with Americaneagle.com, Referah's newly launched website harnesses the power of advanced technologies, perfectly positioning it to transform the senior living referral process and allowing users to distinguish the perfect match for their loved ones.

