The 2022 EEBA Inventory of Zero Energy Homes Report Released

This report is the most comprehensive list of single and multifamily, net positive, net zero, 'zero-energy ready' units in US and Canada

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) has released the 7th EEBA Inventory of Zero Energy (ZE) Homes.

The report tracks ZE single and multifamily home trends and leaders across the U.S. and Canada. Currently, the Inventory includes 3,096 ZE projects voluntarily submitted.

All projects are zero-energy ready/capable (ZER/C) and above, with most projects now listed in the Inventory as net zero or net positive.

This latest report shows 190% in growth in total projects as well as 440% growth in single family houses. It appears we have reached the inflection point in market adoption.

"Maintaining the Inventory is important because it sheds light on North American ZE growth patterns, high-performance technologies used, top rating systems, as well as the major players who are adopting ZE design and construction as a profitable business model," EEBA's CEO, Aaron Smith, says.

The need for ZE housing is clear. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. homes consume ~ 21% of the total energy used annually. As for carbon emissions, the average home releases 70% more CO2 into the environment than a typical car or about 17,320 lbs. yearly. Thus, reducing home energy demand to net zero is economically, socially, and environmentally critical.

EEBA Team Zero started tracking the proliferation of U.S. and Canadian ZE homes in 2015. Since then, the yearly report has shown a consistent upward trend. In the past, the multifamily sector led the pack. In the 2022 report, we see single family homes making up the majority for the first time.

Those interested in submitting their projects to the Inventory can go to https://teamzero.org/add-your-listing/ . EEBA invites all ZE builders, designers, architects, developers, and owners to upload their projects to the database .

About EEBA

For over 40 years, EEBA has provided the most trusted resources for building science information and education in the construction industry. EEBA delivers turn-key educational resources and events designed to transform residential construction practices through high-performance design, marketing, materials, and technologies. In addition, EEBA reaches thousands of key decision-makers and other essential industry players each year through our educational events, the annual Summit, and various publications and resources. In 2021, the nonprofit Team Zero integrated their services and expertise into EEBA's organization. This integration included The Inventory of Zero Energy Homes Database and related reports. To learn more about EEBA, visit www.eeba.org .

