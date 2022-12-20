Zaxby's loyalty program drives record engagement, so the brand is giving back this holiday season

Zaxby's thanks Zax Rewardz members with free delivery offer

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zax Rewardz , the recently relaunched mobile app of saucy chicken chain Zaxby's , has outperformed the industry year to date with its flavor-packed incentive—the loyalty program features a free Big Zax Snak® with each new download through the end of the year. QSR recently reported that Zax Rewards is America's fastest growing restaurant app , based on growth of user sessions as reported by Apptopia. Zaxby's is celebrating this digital milestone with a special offer: customers get free delivery with orders of $35 or more from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, 2022.

Zax Rewardz from Zaxby's has outperformed the industry year to date with its flavor-packed incentive—the loyalty program features a free Big Zax Snak® with each new download through the end of the year. (PRNewswire)

"We've strategically retooled our mobile app and relaunched our loyalty program, and customers have responded with enthusiasm," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "Zax Rewardz registrations have more than doubled since last year, and new active users have nearly doubled in November alone."

In fact, Zaxby's app is the fastest growing quick-service restaurant mobile app in terms of engagement with a 317% increase. Engagement is a barometer of a brand's most loyal and valuable customers, according to QSR, which looked at the growth of average number of user sessions per monthly active user, comparing January 2022 to November 2022 across the top 36 quick-service restaurant apps.

Zaxby's rewards program was recognized as America's Best Loyalty Program in the Fast-Food Restaurant Chains Category on Newsweek's and Statista's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs 2022 . In fact, Zaxby's was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 .

Zax Rewardz is a loyalty program that turns online orders, or in-person purchases, into flavor-packed rewards. Zaxby's fans can sign up to experience the delicious rewards and flavorful possibilities online on zaxbys.com and via download on Google Play and the App Store .

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Teetzmann

Tombras

+1.423.494.3673

jteetzmann@tombras.com

(PRNewsfoto/Zaxby's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zaxby's