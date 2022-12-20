Mestag Therapeutics appoints Prof. Ton Logtenberg as Chair

CAMBRIDGE, England, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mestag Therapeutics ("Mestag"), an immunotherapy company harnessing new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions in cancer and inflammatory disease, today announced the appointment of Prof. Ton Logtenberg as Chair. Prof. Houman Ashrafian, Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, who has served as Chair since the foundation of the Company in 2020, will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Mestag Therapeutics is pioneering the development of innovative treatments for cancer and inflammatory disease in this emerging new field, both advancing a pipeline of first-in-class smart antibody programs, and leveraging the Company's specialist fibroblast-immune expertise to identify new targets," Prof. Logtenberg commented. "Since joining the Board earlier this year, I've been impressed by the passion and expertise that drives everyone at Mestag, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver impactful new approaches for patients."

"Ton has provided invaluable guidance as we move our lead programs through discovery phase and ever closer towards the clinic," said Susan Hill, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mestag Therapeutics. "With an outstanding background as a scientist and entrepreneur, we are fortunate to benefit from Ton's breadth of experience during a period of rapid development for the Company. We are greatly indebted to Houman for his contribution as Chairman and look forward to his continued participation as a member of the Mestag Board."

Ton Logtenberg joined the Board of Mestag Therapeutics in early 2022. He is the founder and former President and CEO of Merus, a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on cancer. He was also the founder and CEO of U-BiSys, a Dutch biotechnology company that merged with Introgene to become Crucell, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer responsible for the discovery and development of vaccines and antibodies. Crucell was acquired by Johnson and Johnson in 2011 for $2.4 billion. Together with Dr. Hans Cleavers, Prof. Logtenberg founded the HUB foundation for organoid technology and served on the board of directors and supervisory board. He is Chairman of the Board of Synox Therapeutics. Prof. Logtenberg received a PhD in immunology from Utrecht University and did his postdoctoral work at Columbia University. He was a professor of immuno-biotechnology at Utrecht University and is currently professor in Entrepreneurship in Life Sciences.

