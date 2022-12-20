FAIR: Supreme Court Offers Last Minute Reprieve Preventing the Raging Border Crisis from Becoming Even Worse

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to today's stay by Supreme Court halting the end to Title 42.

"The American people and communities all across the country were spared even greater hardship at the hands of the Biden administration by the U.S. Supreme Court's eleventh hour stay that prevents the federal government from cancelling Title 42.

"Because the Biden administration has arbitrarily canceled, or refused to enforce, every policy designed to deter mass illegal immigration, Title 42, a public health provision that was invoked at the onset of the COVID pandemic, remains the only functioning policy preventing unchecked illegal immigration. Already, the Department of Homeland Security was bracing for exponentially larger numbers of migrants pouring across the border illegally. And even with Title 42 remaining in place, the administration decision to exempt large categories from removal under the provision will not be enough to restore order to the border.

"Today's Supreme Court stay is a welcome reprieve, but there is still far more that needs to be done to regain control of our borders and end the humanitarian crisis that the Biden administration has created. Maintaining Title 42 beyond Wednesday's deadline will allow the new Congress, in which Republicans will control of the House of Representatives, to address the dire situation stemming from the Biden administration's refusal to enforce countless immigration laws."



