Barchart and Greenstone Systems Announce Agribusiness Data Partnership

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a commodity data and technology leader trusted by over 600 agribusinesses representing 2,000+ grain facilities, and Greenstone Systems, a leading provider of agribusiness management and accounting tools, announce a new partnership to increase client choice and access to data in Greenstone's producer engagement platform MyGrower.

MyGrower, which provides real-time account information from AGRIS, the most widely used ERP system in the U.S. grain industry - allows growers to operate their business on the go via mobile devices or computers. With this partnership, enterprise agribusiness clients of Barchart using MyGrower can now provide their growers with cash bids and futures pricing from Barchart into their MyGrower apps as part of their existing license with Barchart.

As an additional benefit from this integration, merchandisers and originators from joint clients will be able to update their bids in cmdtyView and see these published in real-time to their MyGrower users.

"Barchart and Greenstone have many mutual customers, and we're thrilled to provide this integration to offer more value driven insights for their farmers to utilize," stated Mike Terning, Greenstone Systems Head of Product. "The integration significantly enhances the grower digital experience by displaying relevant basis, futures and cash prices alongside their other MyGrower information, including tickets, contracts, settlements and more."

"We're proud to partner with Greenstone to provide dependable grain bid and futures information into the grower's hand via MyGrower," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Whether clients choose to use our Marketplace Apps or MyGrower, they will have access to critical and timely market information that will help them make key decisions."

With grain bid management solutions, extensive market data, and a best-in-class commodity trading and analytics platform - cmdtyView Pro - Barchart's Ag platform provides grain elevators with the most comprehensive suite of agribusiness solutions to grow their business. The partnership with Greenstone Systems will help broaden the reach of Barchart's grain workflows to agribusinesses across the country.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Greenstone

Greenstone Systems is the leading market provider of integrated agricultural accounting and management software. Greenstone is part of the Cultura Technologies family, which is owned by Constellation Software, Inc. (CSI) , an international vertical market software organization. Greenstone is an independent software provider, not aligned with or owned by any agribusiness industry suppliers. Greenstone's sole focus is to form long-term partnerships with clients, to deliver the powerful solutions they need for continued growth and success. For more

information, please visit https://greenstonesystems.com/ .

