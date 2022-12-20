AVANT Names Vonage 'Best Channel Program 2022'

Three Vonage Regional Channel Managers Receive AVANT Hustle Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by AVANT for its Channel Partner Program with the AVANT Best Channel Program 2022 Award. AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor.

"Vonage has exemplified exactly the elements needed to develop and maintain a successful Channel program." - AVANT

"We are honored to be recognized for our robust Channel Partner Program by longtime partner, AVANT," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "The Vonage Channel Partner Program is designed to support the strong growth of our Channel business, a core part of the Company's overall growth strategy. We are committed to the channel and to ensuring trusted partners like AVANT have the ongoing support and training they need to get the most out of Vonage products and services, providing personalized support for partners and their customers before, during and after deployment."

"This is such a well-deserved honor for Vonage," said Jennifer Gallego, EVP of Global Sales for AVANT. "Vonage has exemplified exactly the elements needed to develop and maintain a successful Channel program, and the proof is right there in both its incredible growth and top-tier partner support. I can't wait to see the continued success of the Vonage Channel Partner Program!"

In addition to receiving the Best Channel Program 2022 Award, AVANT recognized three Vonage Regional Channel Managers with the annual AVANT Hustle Award. The AVANT Hustle Awards recognize individuals in the AVANT partner community who regularly go above and beyond for AVANT team members, trusted advisors and end customers.

Vonage Senior Regional Channel Manager Dan Foy was recognized with a 2022 AVANT Hustle Award for going above and beyond to support partners and customers with integrated and thoughtful solutions that drive innovation and speed to market.

John Knettles, Vonage Senior Regional Channel Manager, also received a 2022 AVANT Hustle Award in recognition of his work to curate and dedicate high-touch support for Channel partners that resulted in unmatched synergy and outstanding results.

Vonage Senior Regional Channel Manager Chase Sadler was also recognized this year with a Hustle Award for being on the front lines, from expanding sales engagement to ensuring timely and successful delivery of Vonage solutions to drive exceptional customer experiences.

About Vonage

