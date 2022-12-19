Kasasa® Announces Cash Prize Winners In "These Are My People" Contest

Kasasa's cash prize giveaway is helping people connect with their favorite humans this holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa , which offers free reward checking accounts people love exclusively at community banks and credit unions, today announced the winners of the national "These Are My People" contest.

Meagan Roberson of Alice, Texas won the grand prize of $25,000, and Noah Christopher Valdez of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Heather Garity of Belgrade, Montana each won $10,000.

Kasasa's "These Are My People" contest took place from November 7th through December 7th and provided people with the opportunity to share personal stories and how the prize money would help them connect with their loved ones.

Inspirational stories flooded in from entrants across the country on how winning would impact their lives. Multiple winners were selected on the national and local level, with more than 150 community banks and credit unions participating and offering cash prizes to their local community members. In total, Kasasa and participating community banks and credit unions awarded over $150,000 in cash prizes.

Roberson will be using the money to ensure her family has an extra special Christmas, as well as buy toys for local children in need and donate to the local Ben Bolt Volunteer Fire Department, where her husband is a volunteer firefighter. Their family has always wanted to set sail on a Disney cruise – and this prize will make their wish come true.

Garity is a school bus driver and will be using her winnings to buy her fellow bus drivers their choice of heated gloves, heated jackets, or heated vests. Each day, Heather and her colleagues wake up before daylight, go out in frigid temperatures to inspect the buses and safely transport up to 60 children each. The heated accessories are a way to recognize their hard work and provide a little comfort while they care for their community.

Valdez is an engineer at Ellsworth Air Force Base and will be using the money to make the holidays memorable for the men and women in South Dakota who serve our country. He would like to pay for plane tickets for his squadron to visit their families for the holidays and help buy gifts for their children.

"The holiday season is about love and sharing it with those we call our people," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "This contest celebrated the incredible, loving individuals that create the fabric of their community. It's this same network that our community financial institution partners across the country play such a vital part in - helping people stand strong in their financial world so they can stand strong for those they love the most."

Kasasa partners exclusively with community financial institutions — the only place consumers can find their innovative banking solutions. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders.

