NAIC Members Elect 2023 Officers

Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) elect officers for 2023 during its Fall 2022 National Meeting plenary.

2023 NAIC Officers
2023 NAIC Officers(PRNewswire)

The following officers were elected for 2023:

  • President: Missouri Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers. Chlora Lindley-Myers was confirmed as the director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance on April 13, 2017.
  • President-Elect: Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais. Andrew N. Mais was nominated as the commissioner of the Connecticut Insurance Department effective March 4, 2019.
  • Vice President: North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon GodfreadJon Godfread was first elected as the commissioner of the North Dakota Insurance Department on November 8, 2016.
  • Secretary-Treasurer: Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott A. White. Scott A. White was appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Bureau of Insurance effective January 1, 2018.

Lindley-Myers, whose background includes nearly 40 years of insurance regulatory experience, is the NAIC's first woman of color elected to the officer position of President.

The newly elected officers will assume their roles effective January 1, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naic-members-elect-2023-officers-301705419.html

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

