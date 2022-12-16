Gov. Ivey Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "Alabama School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital for Kids' Education

Alabama families to hold more than 360 events during the twelfth annual celebration of school choice

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kay Ivey has become the first governor to officially declare Jan. 22-28, 2023 to be School Choice Week in her state. Over the next six weeks, more than a dozen other governors are expected to join her in formally recognizing the Week and encouraging its observance.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

Gov. Ivey's proclamation comes on the heels of a year of historic school choice expansions nationwide. The proclamation highlights the importance of high quality education options for the economic vitality of Alabama. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"Alabama School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a week long national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 369 activities across the state of Alabama –– rallies, in-school activities, and even a special celebration in Montgomery –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"Alabama continues to shine with its enthusiasm and devoted commitment to expanding educational opportunities for children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Gov. Ivey's proclamation recognizes how important options are to families across the state and reaffirms that all children should have access to the highest quality education possible.."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama

