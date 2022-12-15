LE VIAN UNVEILS THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF CHOCOLATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Vian® is excited to welcome their latest Wonderful World of Chocolate collections, expanding the treasury of Chocolate Diamond creations with the new deluxe Chocolate Waterfall, Chocolate Twist, and Wrapped in Chocolate collections. These exciting new collaborations from Le Vian - the trendsetting, celebrity favorite jewelry house – are now exclusively available at KAY® Jewelers and Jared®.

"Delighting in Le Vian's Chocolate Diamonds proves to be just as addictive as eating beautifully crafted chocolates," says Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian. "We wanted to create collections which offered people different ways to immerse in this World of delectable Chocolate Diamond jewelry, starting with the Chocolate Waterfall, Chocolate Twist, and Wrapped in Chocolate's perfect combination. Each collection brings a new indulgent flavor."

Just in time for the holidays, customers can now treat themselves to Le Vian's best-selling Chocolate Diamonds that encapsulate the rich experience of indulging in artisanal chocolates. This new collection will take customers on a journey into a world of wonder and magic that these iterations of chocolate evoke. Below you can learn more behind the inspiration for each collection.

Chocolate Waterfall exclusively at KAY Jewelers

Le Vian's Chocolate Waterfall™ Collection is inspired by the silky movement of luscious molten chocolate and the flowing beauty of waterfalls. The natural fluid spectacle of waterfalls inspires the careful craftsmanship of the meandering ring bands, as well as select earrings, necklaces, and bangle bracelet style, delicately holding the natural fancy Chocolate Diamonds like droplets of water. Shop Chocolate Waterfall

Chocolate Twist exclusively at KAY Jewelers

Le Vian's Chocolate Twist™ Collection is inspired by wonderful dark and white chocolate flavors fusing together in a tight twist of velvety chocolate. Le Vian designers mirrored the soft ripples of chocolatey goodness in their collection to create beautifully intricate, twisted Chocolate Diamond designs. Many of these styles feature a gemstone center. Shop Chocolate Twist

Wrapped in Chocolate exclusively at Jared

Wrapped in Chocolate™ is an exclusive new offering of Le Vian's Chocolate Shavings collection, where alternating ribbons of Chocolate Diamonds® and Nude Diamonds™ twist and wrap around ribbons of shiny polished Honey Gold™. With fresh and tactile designs created to entice the senses, Le Vian's Chocolate on Chocolate Enamel Collection explores the deep feeling of euphoria when indulging in rich, exquisite artisanal creations. Shop Wrapped in Chocolate

"We strive to provide our customers with beautiful, quality jewelry that awakens the senses," says Jamie Singleton, Group President and Chief Consumer Officer, Signet Jewelers. "Our continued partnership with Le Vian offers our customers new and exciting ways to express themselves through an immersive collection focused on love and the beauty of chocolate diamonds."

Le Vian's Chocolate Waterfall and Chocolate Twist Collections can be shopped exclusively at KAY stores and Kay.com, while Wrapped in Chocolate is exclusively available at Jared stores and Jared.com. For more information, please visit KAY.com and Jared.com.

About Le Vian and Chocolate Diamonds®

Once a guardian of royal jewels in 18th century Persia, Le Vian has united two luxury worlds – glamorous high style fashion trend forecasting and hand-made fine jewelry designs incorporating rare, precious diamonds and gemstones. Le Vian has a mission to make the world's most beautiful and desirable jewelry accessible to every household and the current generation of the Le Vian dynasty is fully committed to realizing this goal. Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including the exclusive Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds®, which have attracted 5 million collectors in the last 20 years.

Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds® are Le Vian's proprietary brand of high-quality natural fancy color diamonds chosen for their rarity and color. Le Vian's Chocolate Diamonds are selected based on color, clarity, cut and traceable sourcing. According to the Gemological Institute of America, just one in 10,000 carats displays fancy color, making them far rarer than the highest quality white diamonds.

Le Vian regularly submits its entire manufacturing process to independent audit and verification as a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, which sets international standards on responsible business practices for diamonds, gold and platinum. The RJC Code of Practice addresses supply chain issues including human rights, labor rights, environmental impact, mining practices and product disclosure. Le Vian, by its board mandate, gives back to various charities a minimum of 10% of its pre-tax profits every year. For more information visit levian.com.

About KAY Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com .

About Jared

Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jeweler in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

