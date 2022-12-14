P.F. Chang's New York City flagship restaurant opens Dec. 14 in Union Square

The brand's fourth flagship restaurant in the country offers a distinct dining experience and marks the first full-service P.F. Chang's location in Manhattan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its New York City flagship restaurant today, marking the brand's first full-service location in Manhattan. Located at 113 University Place, New York, NY, P.F. Chang's Union Square restaurant will mark its fourth flagship nationwide, joining Honolulu, Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

P.F. Chang’s opens Union Square flagship, the restaurant’s first full-service location in Manhattan, complete with signature décor and menu items. (PRNewswire)

"People are attracted to New York City because it's a hot spot for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-class food, and culture," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang's. "As a global brand with a menu that honors cultures and recipes spanning across all of Asia, we are proud to offer a distinct experience at our New York City flagship where world travelers and locals alike can create memories and celebrate traditions for years to come."

Occupying a 7,319-square-foot location that spans three stories, P.F. Chang's New York City flagship features a mezzanine seating area, a downstairs bar with large windows that open for an indoor-outdoor feel, and a dedicated takeout area. Unique design and décor elements complement its menu of made-from-scratch dishes, including special items exclusive to P.F. Chang's flagship locations.

Signature décor elements are combined with local, one-of-a-kind pieces that bring the space to life, including a large "Samurai Girl and Dragon" hand-painted mural created by local artist Danielle Mastrion. Other design elements unique to the New York City flagship location include glowing neon Mandarin characters that translate to read "New York," a 13-foot-tall cherry blossom tree in the middle of the dining room, and buddha, dragon and warrior statues throughout the space.

When it comes to the menu, the new location features P.F. Chang's most popular, made-from-scratch dishes like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps, as well as Wagyu Steak – a unique offering exclusive to P.F. Chang's flagship locations available year-round. As a brand rooted in Asian tradition, wok cooking is a distinct part of P.F. Chang's food preparation that elevates its menu by adding layers of flavor to signature items.

In addition to its regular offerings, the New York City flagship will serve P.F. Chang's limited time only menu featuring holiday dishes such as Peking Duck Spring Rolls, Cantonese-Style Lobster and Sticky Toffee Pudding available through the end of February 2023.

P.F. Chang's New York City flagship restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 4-11 p.m. It marks the first full-service P.F. Chang's location in Manhattan and joins two nearby P.F. Chang's To Go locations: Midtown East and Financial District.

P.F. Chang's New York City flagship restaurant brings 120 new jobs to Manhattan with opportunities in both culinary and hospitality fields. Qualified job candidates interested in a career with P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

The new flagship restaurants are part of an exciting brand refresh across the United States. All P.F. Chang's existing locations are scheduled for renovations, including new music, lighting, décor, uniforms and menu presentation. Additionally, P.F. Chang's continues to expand its fast-casual concept, P.F. Chang's To Go, with 19 locations across Texas, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, D.C., and more.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P.F. Chang’s