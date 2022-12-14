Patient Advocate Foundation Launches Spanish-language Microsite

HAMPTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF) proudly announces a new Spanish-language microsite aimed at Spanish-speaking patients and caregivers who seek PAF's services, and those who are not yet familiar with PAF's available support.

The new site, accessible at espanol.patientadvocate.org, offers the full array of PAF's Spanish-language resources, along with new community and educational content.

"Language should not be another barrier to equitable healthcare access and our goal with this new site is to provide a welcoming environment with customized content and direct access points to PAF services for Spanish-speaking visitors," said Beth Moore, executive vice president of PAF's Corporate Communications.

Visitors to the site will be greeted with an explainer video, in Spanish, highlighting the history of the organization and its services. Also prominent are testimonials from Spanish-speaking patients and caregivers who were served by the charity.

The Spanish-language resources accessible through the site include:

Explanations of PAF's Case Management and Co-Pay Relief services and how to access them

Educational publications, including the award-winning Health Insurance Literacy series

Information on medical costs; insurance benefits and enrollments; insurance denials and appeals; disability; and financial resources

"We have provided Spanish-language resources and direct assistance to Spanish speaking patients for many years," said Moore. "But as an organization dedicated to advancing health equity, we knew that we must continue to expand and personalize our offerings to help people access our services and meet them right where they are."

Patient Advocate Foundation is a national non-profit charity offering free case management and financial assistance to people diagnosed with chronic, debilitating, and life-threatening conditions. For more information, please visit www.patientadvocate.org. An English-to-Spanish toggle button will continue to appear on the main PAF website.

Contact: Caitlin Donovan, 202-465-5113

Caitlin.donovan@npaf.org

