Ontario Teachers' announces appointment of Romeo Leemrijse as Executive Managing Director, Equities

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') announced the appointment of Romeo Leemrijse to the position of Executive Managing Director, Equities. Based in the Toronto office, Mr. Leemrijse will take on the role on January 1, 2023, and report to Chief Investment Officer Ziad Hindo. As a member of the Investment Executive Team, he will lead the Equities department, which delivers growth through private and public equities.

"I am pleased to welcome Romeo to our Investment Executive Team. Under his trusted leadership, Equities will play an important role deploying capital and continue to contribute significantly to our ability to create value for our members," said Mr. Hindo.

Mr. Leemrijse brings more than 25 years of private equity and investment banking experience to the role. He first joined Ontario Teachers' Private Capital team in 2006 and has worked on a number of significant transactions and portfolio companies including PODS, GFL, Dematic and GNC. In his role as Senior Managing Director & Global Group Sector Head, Private Capital, he oversees all direct investing in North America.

Mr. Leemrijse holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary, is a CFA Charterholder and holds the ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 333,000 working members and pensioners.

With offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto, our more than 400 investment professionals bring deep expertise in industries ranging from agriculture to artificial intelligence. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.6% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on Twitter @OtppInfo.

