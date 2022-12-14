InventHelp Inventors Develop Vacuuming System for Vehicles (TPA-2842)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to prevent dirt from collecting on vehicle floor mats," said one of two inventors, from Tampa, Fla., "so we invented the VACMAT. Our design helps keep the vehicle interior looking neat and clean."

The invention provides an effective vacuuming system for vehicle interiors. In doing so, it enables users to vacuum dirt, dust and debris from the soles of shoes. As a result, it helps keep the vehicle interior clean and it eliminates the need to remove and shake floor mats. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPA-2842, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

