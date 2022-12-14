Dinara Hires General Counsel and Head of Compliance

The company's new General Counsel and Head of Compliance will focus on building and maintaining a world-class legal and compliance team focused on crypto security, transparency and client service

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinara , a startup that is reimagining enterprise financial services for crypto businesses, today announced the recent hires of Yanire Martes as General Counsel and Victor Guerra as Head of Compliance. Both of these leaders have decades of experience in compliance and regulated financial services, reinforcing Dinara's commitment to building and retaining a world-class legal and compliance team that prioritizes transparency, simplicity, and security.

In their respective roles, Martes and Guerra will help build Dinara's legal and compliance function. Both are committed to meeting the highest industry standards to foster trust with customers and partners. Guerra will report to Martes, and Martes will report directly to Dinara CEO and co-founder Laurence Latimer.

"We are excited to welcome Yanire and Victor to the Dinara team where they will play crucial roles in further developing the compliance and regulatory infrastructure that is foundational to our success," Latimer commented. "Both Yanire and Victor bring extensive experience in fintech, capital markets, and regulatory compliance, and now, more than ever, this expertise will be critical to fostering trust and expanding our client offerings."

Latimer added, "As the digital asset industry matures, customers are rightfully demanding business model transparency and robust compliance platforms as a prerequisite to doing business. These hires are the latest example of Dinara's commitment to building a culture that is built on transparency, a strong compliance foundation, and putting the customer first."

Yanire Martes Biography

Prior to joining Dinara, Martes served as Head of Legal, Americas for OANDA Corporation where she was the legal and regulatory lead for the U.S. launch of cryptocurrencies and other crypto product and trading offerings.

Earlier in her career, Martes served as Axiom Law Attorney at Morgan Stanley, working with Derivatives Sales & Trading Desks and Latin America clients. Previously, she was legal counsel at Redd Intelligence and assistant general counsel at International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).

Martes has a bachelor's degree from University of Puerto Rico and a juris doctor from Cornell University Law School.

Victor Guerra Biography

Before joining Dinara, Guerra served as Chief Compliance Officer for PrePaid-USA where he oversaw BSA/AML, OFAC, fraud, and compliance operations, reporting to the board of directors.

Previously, Guerra served as assistant vice president in the Central Risk & Controls Office at MUFG. Earlier in his career, he was supervisor of a financial intelligence unit at California United Bank and vice president in the Head of Fraud & Operations Risk Office at East West Bank.

Guerra has a bachelor's degree in business management from California State University of Northridge.

About Dinara

Dinara is on a mission to reduce friction for any enterprise holding and transacting in crypto and fiat. Dinara provides an integrated digital asset banking solution for venture capital firms and startups that manage and transact in both fiat and crypto assets. Dinara's solution includes secure digital asset custody, easy fiat-crypto and crypto-crypto conversions, fast payment and transaction settlement times, and streamlined compliance and reporting. Dinara is backed by marquee VCs in fintech and crypto investors, including Archetype, Castle Island Ventures, North Island Ventures, B Capital Group, and SVB. For more information, visit https://www.dinara.com .

