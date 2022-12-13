Lodging Dynamics Appointed Management Company For The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton®

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton (Charter Hotel). This appointment expands Lodging Dynamic's presence in the Seattle market.

"We are thrilled to add this beautiful, one-of-a-kind hotel to our management portfolio," commented Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics president and CEO. "The Charter Hotel, with its prime location, spectacular rooftop bar views, and other first-class amenities, makes it a tremendous addition to our management portfolio," she concluded.

The Charter Hotel is located near many of Seattle's most popular attractions. Pike Place Market, The Convention Center, Seattle Aquarium, Pier 66, and Pine Street – home to some of Seattle's best shopping and restaurants are all within short walking distance.

The 229-room Charter Hotel features luxury guest rooms and two upscale dining experiences: the Fog Room (a rooftop lounge with water and skyline views featuring a contemporary food and beverage service) and Patagōn (a modern, gourmet, upscale Argentine restaurant featuring locally sourced fish, meat, and vegetables). In addition, the hotel features more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton participates in the award-winning Hilton Honors travel program representing 6,700 hotels worldwide. For more information about the Charter Hotel or to book a room, call (206) 256-7500 or visit https://www.thecharterseattle.com.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

