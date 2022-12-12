Ranger Investment Management Recognized Among "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (Ranger Investments), an employee-owned boutique investment manager specializing in small- and micro-cap U.S. growth strategies, has been named for the second consecutive year as a "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, a leading global news source for the asset management industry. The 2022 award is part of the publication's 11th annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"This business is intensely competitive, and we are delighted to receive this accolade once again from Pensions & Investments. At Ranger Investments, we take great pride in our culture, and the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" award is a testament to an environment that places high value on collaboration, learning, diversity, and experience," said Conrad Doenges, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at the firm. "It truly embodies how we rely on the disparate perspectives and skills of the entire team to serve our clients."

Ranger Investments is dedicated to uncovering quality, growing companies and integrates analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its investment process. The firm believes that the search for quality companies based on fundamental research, when combined with an analysis of ESG risks and opportunities, has the potential to create value for clients with less risk over time.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said Pensions & Investments Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part, worth approximately 25%, consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth about 75% of the evaluation, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

ABOUT RANGER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Ranger Investment Management, L.P. is a boutique equity investment manager that offers U.S. small- and micro-cap growth strategies. Formed in 2003, Ranger Investments is an SEC-registered investment adviser, owned and controlled by employees. The firm's strategies aim to preserve and grow capital by using a bottom-up, fundamental research process to identify growing, high-quality companies that can be purchased at attractive valuations. Ranger Investments manages and advises more than $1.7 billion in assets, including model accounts, as of Sept. 30, 2022. The firm serves a global client base through separate accounts, sub-advised mandates, and two mutual funds—Ranger Small Cap Fund (RFISX) and the Ranger Micro Cap Fund (RFIMX). Ranger Investments is signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI). For more information, visit: https://www.rangerinvestments.com.

ABOUT PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit P&I at www.pionline.com

P&I worked with Best Companies Group, Harrisburg, Pa., to collect and analyze survey data to identify companies that stood out for their efforts to create a culture that supports employees and fosters their best work. To be named to P&I's Best Places list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were ranked against others of similar size. Individual firm profiles, which were compiled based on survey results, reflect U.S. employment numbers and were confirmed by Best Companies in summer 2022. Company and employee comments were edited for space, style and clarity. Assets under management or advisement are as of June 30, 2022 unless otherwise noted. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary, institutional assets under management or advisement and be in business for at least one year. An anonymous employee survey, which aimed to evaluate employee engagement and satisfaction, accounted for 75% of a firm's score; an employer survey, which evaluated workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics, made up 25%. No compensation was paid.

