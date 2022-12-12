InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Warming Blanket (PLB-197)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this due to a winter storm in February of 2021 that resulted in at least 57 deaths. I thought there should be an improved warming blanket to protect against hypothermia," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the SIMPLE WARM BLANKET. My design would be safe and easy to use during power outages."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a warming blanket. In doing so, it offers an alternative to other warming methods. As a result, it enhances comfort, warmth and safety and it can be used during an emergency, power outage, etc. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, vehicle owners, medical facilities, homeless shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PLB-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp