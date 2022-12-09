GARDEN OF LIFE PALM BEACHES MARATHON SET TO RETURN DECEMBER 10-11, 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Take in the tropical beauty of the Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida, waterfront on one of the most scenic courses in road sports during the popular 2022 Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon. Athletes of all levels and their supporters are making plans to attend this family-friendly, action-packed, multi-event weekend.

Runners representing 42 states and 19 countries have already registered for the December 10-11 race weekend, promising to pack a load of energy amid the palm trees and majestic water views of Flagler Drive.

The featured Garden of Life Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay will be held Sunday, December 11 beginning at 6 am ET. The 10K and the Garden of Life SunRun 5K will be held Saturday morning, December 10 at 7:30 am ET.

"There is more demand for race weekend this year and that proves the value of the Palm Beaches brand and Palm Beach County," race owner, Kenneth R. Kennerly said. "We moved the race back one week last year and that generated more interest around the country and internationally that has carried into this year.

The race is improving and that was our goal when we took it over six years ago. We are seeing improvement year over year. It's all about promoting a great race while offering our runners a unique weekend in one of the most iconic global destinations. And we are bringing more visitors to Palm Beach as the race continues to grow."

Garden of Life, entering its third year as title sponsor in 2022, has extended its title sponsorship through the 2023 race.

"Garden of Life is once again honored to be the title sponsor of this amazing event that not only brings participants and supporters from around the world to our beautiful city, but also, brings awareness to health, wellness, sustainability and community with the help of like-minded partners," said Mandy McCarthy, Garden of Life Chief Marketing Officer.

The races will be held over consolidated routes designed to elevate the energy of race day for runners and supporters with multiple passes near the Meyer Amphitheatre and plenty of water views along the way.

Runners will take off straight north along the Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive and then loop back to the Downtown area. A southern leg predominantly along Flagler Drive stops just north of Southern Blvd. and then winds back north toward the Half Marathon finish line.

Before the finish area near the Meyer Amphitheatre, Marathon distance runners will veer off through downtown West Palm Beach and then head north again on Flagler Drive to the Manatee Lagoon before turning back south.

Spectators will be able to cheer their runners of choice multiple times during the race, three times for Half Marathoners (the Start, the middle pass through the race village area and the finish) and five times for those running the full Marathon. Entertainment will be centralized around the start/finish line and the Amphitheatre, further enhancing the viewing experience.

The track will remain fast and flat and capable of turning out some of the quickest times in the country, if weather cooperates, due to the absence of bridges and hills on the course. The race presents a great opportunity for runners to qualify for the Boston Marathon or record personal best times.

Runners who want to band together to form four-person teams can participate in the Relay Division of the Marathon. There will be awards for Men, Women, Co-ed and Grand Masters teams.

The Ed Morse Automotive Group Health and Wellness Expo will coincide with packet pickup on Friday, December 9 from 12 – 6 pm ET and Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm ET at the Meyer Amphitheater. The Expo will feature the latest in health and fitness products and services, running apparel, and upcoming race information.



The fun atmosphere will again be accentuated on Marathon race day with the return of the traditional Wacky Water Stations, another element that makes The Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon a unique experience. Area charities and homeowners groups will man themed stations throughout the course. The groups will receive $200 toward their charity for participating and the most creative water station will receive a $1000 prize.

Special Olympics Florida, the official beneficiary of the event, will be onsite throughout the duration of the event weekend and will have athletes participating in the SunRun 5K and Half Marathon.

Garden of Life, based in Palm Beach Gardens, is the leader in vitamins and supplements made from clean, traceable, organic and non-GMO ingredients and aligns perfectly with the running industry. All runners will receive a goodie bag with a retail value of more than $250 of Garden of Life products at registration.

Baptist Health will provide all medical services.

4ocean®, a global ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis, will provide bracelets for participants, stainless steel cups and plastic offsets equivalent to 10,000 pounds of trash pulled from the ocean. 4ocean® will be at the Health and Wellness Expo, along with fellow B-Corp, Garden of Life and Special Olympics Florida.

Registration is open at $150 for the Marathon, $115 for the Half Marathon, $65 for the 10K and $55 for the SunRun 5K. A Marathon relay team of four is $280. Packages for entry into the 5K or 10K as well as one of the Sunday races are also available.

For more information on The Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon, visit gardenoflifemarathon.com.

About Garden of Life

Garden of Life is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Alexis Sylvester, Garden of Life

