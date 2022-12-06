Sunoco LP Announces 2023 Operational and Financial Guidance and Participation in Upcoming Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today announced its operational and financial guidance for 2023. Presentation materials discussing the guidance are available on the Partnership's website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

In conjunction with the announcement of its operational and financial guidance for 2023, the Partnership will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2022 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent instability in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

