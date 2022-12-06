Power Up with Wireless Charging Innovations from OtterBox

- iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Made Simple and Seamless-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox has fully embraced Apple's MagSafe ecosystem and is expanding its product line with new charging accessories for a boost for Apple iPhone at home or on-the-go. Also joining the OtterBox power accessory line up is a portable power bank for Apple Watch. The OtterBox Multi Mount Power Bank with MagSafe, 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe and Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.

The OtterBox Multi Mount Power Bank with MagSafe provides power at home, in the car and on-the-go. This versatile Made for MagSafe powerhouse features a fast-charge 7,000 mAh battery with MagSafe magnet array that attaches to any MagSafe-enabled iPhone using strong magnetic alignment and attachment. This power bank nests into the at-home charging stand and vehicle vent mount (both included) for a seamless mobile experience.

The OtterBox 2-in-1 Power Bank with MagSafe features a compact folding design that is at home on a nightstand as a charging station and can go anywhere as a power pack. It packs a power punch with faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone and fast-charging for Apple Watch. It's a perfect travel companion, allowing you to charge iPhone while streaming in portrait or landscape mode.

The OtterBox Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger is another travel-ready accessory. This sleek, portable standing power bank supports Apple Watch nightstand mode for a perfect travel solution. The 3,000 mAh power bank provides a fast charge for Apple Watch and with a dual direction USB-C port, functions as a standalone power bank with 15 watts of wired output.

These new power banks join the growing line of trusted OtterBox products, including protective cases and MagSafe accessories, available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.

