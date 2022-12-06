The Oliver Sawyer Yards Provides Art-Focused Living Combined with Convenient Location to Work, Entertainment Options

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced that The Oliver, an art-inspired community, is now pre-leasing.

A photo of the club room in the art-inspired community The Oliver, which is now preleasing. (PRNewswire)

The Oliver, which is named after the creator of the grain elevator Oliver Evans, is the only podium project in the market and is in the heart of the Sawyer Yards neighborhood, which is home to the largest concentration of artists in Texas – nearly 5,000 artists work within a quarter mile of the community in old grain silos and warehouses that have been repurposed for studio space.

"We are extremely excited about the neighborhood, Sawyer Yards, for this incredible project," Ned Dodington, Director of Development, said. "Thoughtfully designed, with smart home technology in each apartment and great community amenities, like the Horizon Skyline Lounge and The Kiln Outdoor Kitchen & Grill, The Oliver creates an environment based on a curated art gallery, which includes the community's podium style design that provides a more-refined experience with higher views and an overall more attractive building. It translates fine art and art collection into a residential experience in a prime location."

The Office of Michael Hsu —Texas' foremost architecture and interiors group—designed The Oliver's interior with a style that blends clean lines and the industrial history of the neighborhood with a color and materials palette of contemporary art. The community features a refined and invigorating atmosphere, amid 2- and 3-dimensional art collections curated by Capital Integrated Art from Sawyer Yards artists such as:

Individual apartment homes are available in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with some micro units available. Many of the units will feature floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The Oliver also works with owners of local businesses to secure resident-only perks and discounts – for example, various local breweries welcome new residents' home with a round of beers in their family-friendly taprooms.

The fitness room, club room and pool deck will have uninterrupted views of Houston's downtown sky lounge and feature best-in-class equipment.

The neighborhood is walkable, packed with nightlife amenities and is becoming the new center focus point for Houston. The community is well positioned with easy access to employment being just 3 minutes from downtown and 15 minutes from the energy corridor.

The Oliver was designed to provide a sophisticated, boutique feel with an emphasis on art-focused living. For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit theoliversawyeryards.com or call 713-979-3555.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $240 billion of real estate in 226 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 782,900 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $59 billion of assets under management, including approximately $25 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greystar