Madeleine Homan Blanchard Wins 2022 CEO Today Executive Coaching Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Madeleine Homan Blanchard was named Most Inspiring Leadership Development Coach by CEO Today magazine. Blanchard is the Chief Coaching Architect at The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching.

CEO Today magazine features perspectives from business leaders at the top of their field. The Executive Coaching Award is given to executive coaches who are shining examples of leadership and emotional intelligence. The winners have worked directly with CEOs to sharpen their acumen, perfect their leadership style, and reach their full potential.

"It is an honor to be recognized with this award, although, after thirty-three years, it still feels like a privilege to work with dedicated and brilliant leaders who have positive impacts on their people, their industries, and the world," said Madeleine Homan Blanchard.

A pioneer in the coaching profession, Blanchard was a senior trainer and founding advisory board member of Coach University and a founding board member of The International Coach Federation. She is the coauthor with Scott Blanchard of Leverage Your Best, Ditch the Rest: The Coaching Secrets Top Executives Depend On, coauthor with Linda Miller of Coaching in Organizations: Best Coaching Practices from The Ken Blanchard Companies, as well as a contributor to several other books. Her column, Madeleine's Advice for the Well-Intentioned Manager, is a regular weekly feature of the Blanchard Leaderchat blog.

About The Ken Blanchard Companies

The Ken Blanchard Companies is a global leader in management training, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has been helping organizations develop inspired leaders at all levels and create cultures of connection that unleash talent and deliver extraordinary results. Blanchard's SLII® powers inspired leaders and is the leadership model of choice for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of other award-winning leadership development solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of its clients. Learn more at www.kenblanchard.com.

About CEO Today

CEO Today Online and CEO Today magazine are dedicated to providing CEOs and all C-level executives with the latest corporate developments, business news, and technological innovations. In addition, CEO Today provides its readers with unique insights into the decision-making processes and the strategic thinking of the modern-day CEO. CEO Today magazine is an international publication that is read by C-level executives, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and board members across the globe. The editorial team sources, creates, and follows key company and business news and events to produce sharp and insightful commentary on today's corporate landscape.

