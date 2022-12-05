Satyajit Chaubal Joins Sharp Manufacturing Company of America as Senior Vice President

Chaubal to oversee the Sharp home appliance manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is pleased to welcome Satyajit Chaubal as Senior Vice President of Sharp Manufacturing Company of America (SMCA), succeeding Mike Kelly who recently announced his plan to retire from Sharp after 38 years of dedicated service.

Based at SHCA's Memphis manufacturing facility, Mr. Chaubal brings over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and supply chain operations. In this role as the most senior leader of SMCA, Mr. Chaubal will provide strategic, commercial, operational, and technical leadership in driving profitable revenue growth. Functional areas of responsibility include product design and planning, engineering, OEM sales, component procurement, production, manufacturing quality control, product safety, and oversight of local HR.

"Since 1979, our Memphis factory has been Sharp's pride and joy as the company's first overseas factory. Finding someone to replace the retiring Mike Kelly after 38 years of distinguished service and leadership was no easy task," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "That's why I'm so pleased to have found Satyajit. He checks all the boxes for a people-first, data-driven leader with extensive manufacturing operation experience. I look forward to collaborating with him as we strengthen our ethos of Simply Better Living through our home appliance offerings in the United States."

With vast experience leading multi-site manufacturing facilities and customer accounts, Mr. Chaubal is experienced in day-to-day manufacturing operations, supply chain, quality, safety, financial KPIs, and new product and process development. He will support manufacturing capabilities expansion and overall business growth. In addition, he will be responsible for talent recruiting, retention, and development.

"For my next professional endeavor, I am excited to join Sharp and contribute to their 110-year manufacturing heritage, which is committed to making consumers' everyday life better and simpler," said Mr. Chaubal. "I look forward to continuing this legacy and raising the bar to set new benchmarks that serve our employees better and delight our customers with quality products and services."

For the past 15 years, Mr. Chaubal was with Jabil Inc., a global manufacturing solutions provider, first joining them in India before moving to Memphis in 2015. He has a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Board of Technical Education in Mumbai, India.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2022 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/ .

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

