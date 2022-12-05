Nektar Therapeutics to Host Investor & Analyst Event on December 12th

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that it will host an investor and analyst event on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CST. Nektar management will be joined by Dr. Cameron Turtle, Professor and Chair of Cancer Immunotherapy at the University of Sydney, Australia and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center affiliate, to discuss the NKTR-255 program and the potential role of IL-15 within the cell therapy landscape.

Investor and Analyst Event:

Date: Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. CST

Webcast details: Investors and analysts can access a live webcast of the presentation at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jv6n4ez6. The event will also be available for replay through January 12, 2023 on Nektar's website: www.nektar.com.

Dr. Cameron Turtle

Cameron Turtle, MBBS, PhD, spent 16 years at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the University of Washington, and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA). He served as Professor of Medicine and as an attending physician, specializing in treating blood diseases with cellular immunotherapies and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. He is now the Chair of Cancer Immunotherapy at Sydney Medical School at the University of Sydney, Australia. He is a leader in the field of immuno-oncology and novel T cell therapies and has led many clinical trials evaluating chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapies in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Dr. Turtle designed the investigator-sponsored, Phase 1 trial at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center of NKTR-255 in combination with Breyanzi, an approved CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphoma.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology and immunology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "demonstrate," "potential," "designed," "initiate," "generate" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for NKTR 255 and our other drug candidates in research programs, the prospects and plans for our collaborations with other companies, and the timing of the initiation of clinical studies and the data readouts for our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected costs savings we expect from our corporate restructuring and reorganization, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics

628-895-0661

