DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities, and personnel, effective January 1, 2023.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)(PRNewswire)

I. Organizational Changes

  1. To address ever increasing global-scale social challenges such as global warming and energy and resource shortages, DENSO will merge the FA Business Development Div. (formerly the Industrial Solution Business Unit), which provides lean automation solutions to the industrial sector; the Food Value Chain Business Development Div., which provides safe and stable supply solutions in food and agriculture sectors; the newly established Circular Economy Development Dept.; and the Digital Solution Development Dept. to establish the Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit. This supports DENSO efforts to realize a safe and secure recycling-oriented society through the creation of multifaceted innovations.

  2. To realize free and safe mobility with zero traffic fatalities, it is essential to enhance full-ambient sensing of vehicles and coordination with infrastructure, as well as to predict "unseen dangers" and provide information to drivers and passengers in the cockpit by making full use of AI and other technologies. As a result, DENSO will merge the AD&ADAS Business Unit and the Cockpit Systems Business Unit to establish the Safety Systems Business Unit. Through the new value created by combining the fields of advanced safety systems and human-machine interfaces, DENSO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness and expand its product lineup.

  3. As CASE technology advances, semiconductors will play an increasingly important role in enhancing vehicle performance. To strengthen the strategy and functionality in purchasing semiconductors, DENSO will establish the Semiconductor-Originated Key Technologies R&D Div. in the Electronics Business Unit, and the Semiconductor Parts Purchasing Div. in the Purchasing Group.

II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

Name

New

Current

Katsuhisa Shimokawa

Retirement

Senior Executive Officer

Shoji Tsuzuki

Retirement

Senior Executive Officer

Kazuaki Fujitani

Retirement

Senior Executive Officer

Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2023

Changes are underlined 

Title

Name

New

Current

Representative

Member of the

Board, CEO

Koji Arima

 

 

Representative

Member of the

Board,

Executive Vice

President

Yukihiro

Shinohara

 

 

 

Support of President & CEO, CRO, CCO, CQO,
Head of Purchasing Group

 

 

 

Assistant to President, CRO, CCO, CQO

 

 

 

Member of the

Board,

Senior Executive

Officer

Kenichiro

Ito

 

 

 

CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human
Resources Center, NA area, EU area, Korea

 

 

 

CHRO, Head of General Administration &
Human Resources Center, NA area, EU
area, Korea

 

 

 

Member of the

Board,

Senior Executive

Officer

Yasushi

Matsui

 

 

 

CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group
Companies of Japan, Asia area, China area

CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center,
Group Companies of Japan, Asia area,
China area

Senior Executive

Officer

Yoshifumi

Kato

 

CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group,
Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development
Div., President of MIRISE Technologies

CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business
Group, Solution Planning for Smart City Dept.,
New Business Development Dept., Advanced
Mobility Systems Business Development Div.,
President of MIRISE Technologies, President
of SOKEN

Senior Executive

Officer

Yasuhiro

Iida

 

CEO of India area

 

 

Head of Purchasing Group

 

 

Senior Executive

Officer

Yasuhiko

Yamazaki

 

Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

 

 

Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

 

 

Senior Executive

Officer

Hirotsugu

Takeuchi

 

CDO, Head of IT Digital Center, Head of Research &
Development Center, Social Innovation Business
Development Function Unit, President of SOKEN

Head of Research & Development Center

 

 

Senior Executive

Officer

Hidehiro

Yokoo

 

Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications
Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo Office, Food Value Chain
Business Development Div., Managing of Japan
Region Dept.

Head of Legal. External Affairs &
Communications Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo
Office, Food Value Chain Business
Development Div., Managing of Japan
Region Dept.

Senior Executive

Officer

Jiro

Ebihara

 

CMzO, Head of Production Innovation Center,

FA Business Development Div., Environment Neutral

Systems Development Div.,

Head of Electrification Systems Business
Group, Environment Neutral Systems
Development Div.

 

Senior Executive

Officer

Shinnosuke

Hayashi

CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group

CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business
Group

 

Senior Executive

Officer

Hisashi

Iida

 

Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Head
of Injection Components Business Unit

 

Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group,
Head of Injection Components Business Unit

 

Reference: Official name of CxO

CRO: Chief Risk Officer
CCO: Chief Compliance Officer 
CQO: Chief Quality Officer 
CFO: Chief Financial Officer 
CTO: Chief Technology Officer 
CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer 
CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer 
CSwO: Chief Software Officer 
CDO: Chief Digital Officer

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/

