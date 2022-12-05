Denny's Decks the Halls with 12 Days of Complimentary Grand Slams

America's Favorite Diner serves up craveable holideals through December 16 including 10,000 complimentary grand slams each day for Denny's Rewards Members

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diner bells ring, bacon smells, pancakes and fresh eggs. Oh how yum it is to enjoy your favorite meal on Denny's! This season, the company is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year by turning the holidays into holideals, making it that much sweeter to be a Denny's Rewards Member by giving the gift of 10,000 free Grand Slams each day through Friday, December 16. To spark even more joy, America's Favorite Diner will also surprise Rewards Members with mouthwatering perks and offers like free buttermilk pancake stacks, free soft drinks, free delivery and more, deposited right into their digital offers wallet.

"The holidays are all about giving. To show our appreciation for our fans the Denny's way, not only are we giving 120,000 Denny's Rewards Members the chance to redeem a Grand Slam on us, but we are spreading extra delicious holiday cheer with unexpected perks, freebies and deals," said Denny's President John Dillon. "During a year that has had more than its fair share of ups and downs, it's important that we are giving back to our guests the best way we know how, while furthering our commitment to remain America's value destination."

Denny's signature breakfast entree, the Grand Slam, features two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs. The complimentary Grand Slams are gifted to Rewards Members at random and only available for 24 hours. For a chance to receive one of the 120,000 grand slams and additional diner deals, guests must become a Rewards Member by creating an account through dennys.com or downloading the Denny's App. Daily deals will automatically populate in Denny's Rewards accounts during the promotion period.

The 12 Days of Holideals promotion encapsulates a year of America's Diner providing great food and great value. From launching influencer inspired meals to debuting an All Day Diner Deals menu, Denny's has doubled down on serving up craveable new ways for guests to enjoy delicious and affordable dining experiences.

About Denny's

