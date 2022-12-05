Core BTS Named Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania for Second Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading digital consultancy, was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Central Penn Business Journal and Best Companies Group. This is the second consecutive year that the company has received the honor.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS) (PRNewswire)

Best Places to Work in PA identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in Pennsylvania. To be named a best place to work, Core BTS had to complete a two-part application.

Part One: A detailed evaluation of workplace policies, practices, and demographics.

Part Two: The measurement of employee experience via an anonymous employee survey.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in the State of Pennsylvania," said Gina Logozar, Vice President of Human Resources. "We strive to build a workplace that supports and rewards our team members. This award is a recognition of our hard work and commitment to fostering an exceptional career experience."

"The 2022 Best Places to Work in PA honorees are champions of business. They know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Central Penn Business Journal. "These businesses have proven consistently that they put their employees first. We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group to honor them."

Final award rankings will be announced at the Best Places to Work in PA celebration on Thursday, December 8 and winners will be profiled in the Friday, December 9 issue of Central Penn Business Journal.

To learn more about Best Places to Work in PA awards, and see a full list of 2022 winners, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-in-pennsylvania/winners/.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is a digital consultancy recognized for accelerating the adoption of technology to transform business. An NRI Group Company, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Learn more at www.corebts.com .

About Central Penn Business Journal

Central Penn Business Journal is the leading source of business news and information in Central Pennsylvania for the past 38 years. In addition to breaking news daily on its multimedia news site at CPBJ.com, it publishes a biweekly print edition. Central Penn Business Journal publishes various special focus sections on topics like real estate and construction and mergers and acquisitions in addition to the yearly Book of Lists. It also hosts 10 annual events, including Women of Influence, Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA, to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. In addition, Central Penn Business Journal facilitates monthly webinars bringing local experts from the business community together to discuss current topics and trends. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Central Penn Business Journal and its sister publication, Lehigh Valley Business, which covers business in the Lehigh Valley, are part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.

Contact:

Richie Roesner

richie.roesner@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core BTS