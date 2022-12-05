Convoy, J.B. Hunt, and Uber Freight Join Forces to Tackle Lack of API Standards Across Freight Shipments

New Scheduling Standards Consortium to establish industry standard that simplifies scheduling, improving automation for businesses and generating industry-wide efficiencies

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., and Uber Freight today announced the formation of the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) which aims to solve transportation scheduling challenges by establishing the freight industry's first formal set of appointment scheduling application programming interface (API) standards. Complex, pervasive, industry-wide challenges such as this require collaborative, industry-wide solutions; the makeup of the SSC's founding members underscores the need to standardize how information is exchanged around scheduling shipments.

Today, scheduling system and interface fragmentation is a point of friction amongst carriers, brokers, and shippers. As the industry turns increasingly to an integrated network of providers and solutions to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of each shipment, it has become increasingly important to define and share a consistent data architecture and API standard for the distribution of scheduling information.

The SSC's objectives are to define an API standard for sharing scheduling information, implement those standardized interfaces to enable integrations in existing systems, and advocate for the standard across the industry. The standard will bring more cohesion and resiliency to the movement of goods, making it easier to book and manage appointments, optimize processes for drivers, shippers and receivers, and drive operational efficiencies for the industry at large.

Adoption is critical for the effort to succeed. The SSC aims to sign on other brokers or third-party logistics service providers, transportation management system and warehouse management system vendors, and others to help shape the future of supply chain efficiency. Initial SSC standards and documentation, starting with full truckload freight, will be available as early as Q1 2023.

On the formation of the SSC, executives for the founding members said:

"One of the most complicated and consequential things about being efficient in freight is setting up pickup and drop-off appointments. Every year the industry sets approximately 1.5 billion appointments, and scheduling inefficiencies slow everything down and create a lot of waste. Freight runs 24/7, and, for most situations, every hour counts," says Dan Lewis, Convoy's CEO and co-founder. "Scheduling is a tech problem at the end of the day. When all the trucks are plugged into a digital network, the industry can better orchestrate freight needs with data-informed systems. A Standard API-based approach allows companies to access the latest data and make smart decisions to increase efficiency, reduce empty miles and waste, lower costs, and improve service outcomes. This is the future of freight."

"Technology has ushered in a new era for transportation – new players, new apps, new platforms, new services. Yet, our industry remains extremely fragmented," said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt. "We want to change that, starting today with the three of us and hopefully many more providers in the coming months. We want to create an open exchange of data so that the numerous TMS and digital freight platforms can communicate at a level where we can help one another when needed. The voice of our customers is clear - collaboration will drive progress. Our challenge is to make the systems they use daily work together to generate greater value and efficiency for their supply chains."

"Logistics is rapidly evolving to be more real-time and intelligent at every point of execution. The implementation of APIs to simplify the execution of manual tasks like scheduling is revolutionizing how shippers and carriers plan, manage, and execute shipments," said Bill Driegert, co-founder and head of operations at Uber Freight. "We are at a critical inflection point of adoption, and if we don't align on standards, we will create more work for everyone in the coming years. Everyone wins if we can align on common ways of interfacing. In doing so, we minimize operation friction and fragmentation and unlock a more fluid and optimized market for shippers and carriers to move goods."

For more information or to learn how to get involved and contribute to the SSC, please visit www.FreightAPIs.org .

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation's leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets. For more, visit: convoy.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is a logistics platform and partner that is reshaping global logistics for shippers and carriers of all sizes. Backed by a suite of logistics solutions and services grounded in innovative marketplace technology, Uber Freight transforms entrenched practices around pricing and booking freight and brings reliability, flexibility and transparency to the movement of goods. With over $17 billion FUM, Uber Freight has built one of the world's most comprehensive logistics networks consisting of over 130,000 digitally-enabled carriers and thousands of shippers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, including AB Inbev, Nestle, LG, Land O'Lakes and many more. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com .

