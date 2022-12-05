Amcor drives progress on advanced recycling materials for food and healthcare markets

Five-year deal to secure thousands of tons of high-performance, certified-circular material from ExxonMobil's advanced recycling plant

ZURICH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has today announced a five-year deal with ExxonMobil to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material in support of its target to achieve 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. The volume of material will increase incrementally each year, and is expected to reach 100,000 metric tons annually at the end of the five-year period.

Michael Zamora, Senior Vice President of Product Solutions at ExxonMobil, and Ron Delia, CEO at Amcor (PRNewswire)

Made possible by ExxonMobil's ExxtendTM technology for advanced recycling, Amcor intends to leverage this material across its global portfolio, with a particular focus on the healthcare and food industries, which are required to meet stringent safety requirements for recycled plastic. The agreement expands upon Amcor's initial purchase of certified-circular polyethylene material from ExxonMobil earlier this year.

Amcor is already delivering a variety of solutions containing recycled content to customers around the world, including Mondelez International who has made the switch to 30% food-grade recycled packaging for its Cadbury Dairy Milk, Caramilk and Old Gold family blocks in Australia .

Ron Delia, CEO at Amcor, said: "We are committed to a future of more sustainable packaging and are excited to strengthen our ability to meet increasing customer demand for recycled content.

"We're already working with major brands to support their sustainability ambitions and look forward to offering this innovative content across our global portfolio."

Michael Zamora, Senior Vice President of Product Solutions at ExxonMobil, said: "Our expanded commitment will make our ExxtendTM technology for advanced recycling available to even more of Amcor's customers across the globe, and represents an important step towards reaching our shared goal of helping to increase the amount of plastic waste that's recycled."

Amcor continues to make progress on its pledge to make all products recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025, with 74% of total production by weight already designed to be recycled.

Notes to Editors

The certified-circular polyethylene material will be sourced from ExxonMobil's facility in Baytown, Texas , which, upon start-up later this year, will be one of North America's largest advanced plastic waste recycling facilities, with a capacity to recycle 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year.

In 2022, Amcor launched a product rebrand including its new EcoGuardTM brand, which makes it easier for customers to choose from a number of more sustainable solutions, including products that reduce the carbon footprint of packaging, are designed to be recycled and use recycled content or biomaterials.

