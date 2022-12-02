NEW EPISODE OF EARTH WITH JOHN HOLDEN AIRS DECEMBER 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The docu-series EARTH with John Holden airs Sunday, December 4th at 5:30 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, December 4 at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, December 11th at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, December 11th at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

EARTH with John Holden takes viewers around the globe to showcase an inspiring array of companies with eco-friendly initiatives, or those that are enhancing the lives of Earth's inhabitants through health, business, and various other advanced technologies and solutions.

Through a series of in-depth interviews and on-site discoveries, the program highlights the ways businesses around the globe are protecting the environment and mankind with their commitment to create a better world.

In this episode, viewers learn how Modern Niagara makes large buildings greener; Citizen Watch produces stylish, eco-friendly timepieces; Blue Ridge Energy uses solar energy to reduce customer costs; U.S. Steel recycles mountains of scrap metal; and VTech makes sustainable educational toys.

First, John travels to Ontario, Canada - home to historic Parliament Hill along the Ottawa River. Heating and air conditioning these old buildings is a challenge taken on by Modern Niagara Group, one of the country's largest electrical, mechanical, building services, and integrated building technology contractors. They're also reducing the environmental footprint of the AMPED hockey arena using creative engineering and technology.

Next, John visits Tokyo, Japan to find out how Citizen Watch Group uses sophisticated EcoDrive technology to power their latest line of stylish timepieces with light-powered batteries that can last for years. Their goal of keeping more than a million watch batteries out of landfills by 2024 is in clear view. Plus – they're implementing sustainability goals throughout their manufacturing plants and offices, to reduce global warming.

We learn how Blue Ridge Energy is working towards net-zero emissions by building a high-tech solar power station in northwest North Carolina. The project helps this forward-thinking electric cooperative manage peak power demands, to stabilize power costs for customers.

Next, John goes to Osceola, Arkansas to find out why U.S. Steel's Big River steel manufacturing plant was certified as the first "Responsible Steel" facility in North America. Reaching its ambitious decarbonization and emissions goals means implementing new technologies and processes such as the world's first Flex Mill, and recycling mountains of scrap metal. U.S. Steel is on target to be one of the world's largest suppliers of clean, lightweight steel.

Finally, John heads to San Francisco and Hong Kong, to see how Vtech Holdings Limited became a global leader in electronic learning products – by creating toys that enhance our children's education and creativity. Vtech is also committed to creating a world where children develop a deeper understanding of Earth's environment, and humanity's impacts upon it. Vtech's toys are made from recycled and plant-based materials, using sustainable manufacturing technologies.

StarMedia Productions, creator of EARTH with John Holden, remains at the forefront of the latest trends, technology and ideas that shape the way audiences interact with television - in entertaining and educational ways. Our shows lead viewers towards a promising future fueled by effective, powerful communications between consumers, business leaders, and stakeholders.

