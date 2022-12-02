Lakeshore Acquisition Corp I Shareholders Approve Business Combination with ProSomnus

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq: LAAA) ("Lakeshore") today announced that its shareholders have approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with ProSomnus Holdings, Inc. ("ProSomnus") at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 2, 2022. Approximately 92.4% of the votes cast at the meeting on the Business Combination proposal, representing approximately 80.5% of Lakeshore's outstanding shares, voted to approve the Business Combination.

The closing of the Business Combination is anticipated to occur on or about December 6, 2022. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as ProSomnus, Inc., and its shares of common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "OSA" and "OSAW," respectively, on December 7, 2022.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus's patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 150,000 patients treated, ProSomnus's devices are the most prescribed Precision Oral Appliance Therapy in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

About Lakeshore

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Business Combination, and the parties' perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, assumptions (including assumptions about general economic, market, industry and operational factors), known or unknown, which could cause the actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Purchaser's securities; (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Purchaser's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Purchaser; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, the satisfaction of the minimum cash amount following any redemptions by Purchaser's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the lack of a third-party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on ProSomnus's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of ProSomnus; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ProSomnus or Purchaser related to the business combination agreement or the proposed transaction; (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Purchaser's securities on a national securities exchange; (x) changes in the competitive industries in which ProSomnus operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting ProSomnus's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xii) the risk of downturns in the market and ProSomnus's industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (xiii) costs related to the transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions; (xiv) the inability to complete its convertible debt financing; (xv) the risk of potential future significant dilution to stockholders resulting from lender conversions under the convertible debt financing; and (xvi) risks and uncertainties related to ProSomnus's business, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to ProSomnus; risks related to ProSomnus's limited operating history, the roll-out of ProSomnus's business and the timing of expected business milestones; ProSomnus's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business, which includes the recruitment of healthcare professionals to prescribe and dentists to deliver ProSomnus oral devices; the understanding and adoption by dentists and other healthcare professionals of ProSomnus oral devices for mild-to-moderate OSA; expectations concerning the effectiveness of OSA treatment using ProSomnus oral devices and the potential for patient relapse after completion of treatment; the potential financial benefits to dentists and other healthcare professionals from treating patients with ProSomnus oral devices and using ProSomnus's monitoring tools; ProSomnus's potential profit margin from sales of ProSomnus oral devices; ProSomnus's ability to properly train dentists in the use of the ProSomnus oral devices and other services it offers in their dental practices; ProSomnus's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; ProSomnus's ability to expand internationally; the viability of ProSomnus's intellectual property and intellectual property created in the future; acceptance by the marketplace of the products and services that ProSomnus markets; government regulations and ProSomnus's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations, including under healthcare laws and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the extent of patient reimbursement by medical insurance in the United States and internationally. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Purchaser's initial public offering prospectus dated June 10, 2021 and in Purchaser's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") subsequent thereto and in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement that has been and will be filed with the SEC by the Purchaser in connection with the proposed transactions, and other documents that the parties may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Purchaser, Merger Sub, ProSomnus, and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

