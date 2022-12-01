ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff Receives Philadelphia Business Journal's 2022 Veterans of Influence Award

Former Navy SEAL Honored as One of Philly Business Community's Most Influential Veterans

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that CEO and co-founder Mike Lahiff has been awarded the "2022 Veterans of Influence" award by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

For the third consecutive year, the Philadelphia Business Journal's Veterans of Influence Awards honors veterans who have positively influenced the Philadelphia business community. Mike was listed amongst the distinguished list of influential veterans selected by the publication as determined by their exemplary leadership qualities, professional accomplishments, awards and milestones and nonprofit work.

Mr. Lahiff has dedicated his life to serving his country and community, serving ten years in the United States Navy, six of which were as a Navy SEAL. During service, he received 18 medals including the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and more.

Mr. Lahiff left active duty as Special Operator First Class in 2013 and worked for a private investment fund and Comcast NBCUniversal prior to co-founding ZeroEyes. Today, the ZeroEyes gun detection solution is deployed across 30+ states in the U.S. and helps save lives by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence, and delivering clarity to law enforcement during times of crisis.

Under Mr. Lahiff's leadership, ZeroEyes has hired 70 veterans and counting, enabling active-duty service members to gain valuable civilian work experience and prepare for their adjustment to the workplace by participating in the SkillBridge program.

"I am incredibly humbled to be recognized as a veteran of influence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "My goal has always been to serve my country and do so with courage, integrity and leadership. I am honored to have served with some of our country's finest on critical missions with the United States military, and equally so as I continue working with dedicated and driven military vets at ZeroEyes."

In addition to his military and professional achievements, Mr. Lahiff has served as an ambassador for the Travis Manion Foundation and volunteered in the organization's pilot program "Character Does Matter." He was also selected from thousands of applicants to join the highly competitive Pat Tilman Scholar Program in 2013 .

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

