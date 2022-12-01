RDARS Adds Mesh Mod V1.0 Networking to Eagle Watch Platform

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RDARS Inc. ("RDARS" or the "Company") (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that it has finalized development and testing of its unique and patent pending Eagle Watch Mesh Mod V1.0.

This advancement enables remote Eagle Nest stations and Eagle Eye drones to communicate with each other locally and offer a remote Command and Control Centre option for enhanced operations. In deployments where the property footprint is large enough to require more than one Eagle Nest station and Eagle Eye Drone pairing, in order to provide more complete security coverage the Eagle Nests stations and Eagle Eye drones will have the option of communicating directly with each other via intelligent co-ordination. This will help to provide the utmost security surveillance, reporting, and intervention possible. The new functionality of the Mesh Mod Eagle Watch provides the operator the option to have the Eagle Watch Platform automatically decide which Eagle Eye Drone or Eagle Nest Station responds in a given situation, and arranges the timing of take-offs and landings for a more continuous coverage.

Additionally, each Eagle Nest station acts as an uplink for any other Eagle Nest drone in its vicinity, offering redundancy for enhanced command and controlled reliability. Jason Braverman, CTO adds, "What makes this so amazing, is that beyond the intelligence now programmed into the Eagle Eye drones and Eagle Nest stations, in many ways this solution becomes self healing. For example, if one Nest is connected to SpaceX's Starlink, and the other Nests nearby lose communication uplinks for any reason, they can send their data via the Starlink connected Nest."

The uniqueness about Eagle Watch's software platform, is that it is completely developed in-house by RDARS, a tailored rarity not found in other packages available on the market today. Eagle Watch represents all the concepts and features, which the industry has learned over the last decade and adds new technologies not found anywhere else in the UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems). From UAS to UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicles), Eagle Watch has a critical mission for a fault tolerant platform, ready for global deployment.

RDARS believes that the future stems from the beyond line-of-sight of the UAS systems that requires the necessary tools to integrate these systems safely into the National Airspace.

Charles Zwebner, CEO denotes, "having a localized deployed network on a property with multiple Autonomous-Drones-in-Boxes "swarm" of Eagle Nest Stations and Eagle Eye Drones communicating and coordinating intelligent security monitoring and protocols to the Eagle Watch platform is a dream of the future, and we have achieved it today. This is an innovative design, technological breakthrough, and milestone for the company and we are looking to deploy this as soon as possible in the field." "We are anticipating 2023 to be a banner year for RDARS" added Charles.

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

