Holland America Line Gift Card Offer Adds a 10% Bonus Just in Time for Holiday Gifting

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The season just got brighter with Holland America Line's Holiday Gift Card offer that adds a 10% bonus gift card to gift card purchases of $250 or higher. The promotion is available to U.S. residents only, and runs from Dec. 2 – 13, 2022, making it easy to give the gift of future cruise travel to friends and family for the holidays.

Holland America Line gift cards can be purchased online for easy, crowd-free shopping and can be e-mailed as a digital card for instant or scheduled delivery. The digital cards come in a variety of festive holiday designs for personalization.

"A gift card is a wonderful way to give a memorable experience this holiday season to someone who loves to travel, whether they are already a fan of Holland America Line or have been wanting to try our brand," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. "The bonus gift card can go toward the cruise itself or enhance it with an amenity like specialty dining or a tour, and the higher the gift card, the bigger the bonus — which means there's even more to give."

Bonus gift cards boost cruise values (examples):

Purchase a $250 gift card, receive a $25 bonus gift card = $275 .

Purchase a $500 gift card, receive a $50 bonus gift card = $550 .

Purchase a $1,000 gift card, receive a $100 bonus gift card = $1,100 .

Apply Gift Cards and Bonus to Future Bookings for Bigger Cruise Value

The 10% bonus gift card can be saved for personal use or gifted out. A Holland America Line gift card can be applied to any booking in U.S. dollars for 2022, 2023 and open 2024 cruises. In addition to a cruise, gift cards can be applied on all bookings toward pre-cruise purchases such as shore excursions or added to a shipboard account for onboard spending, including specialty restaurants, gift shop, spa services, gratuities, shore excursions, beverages and more. Bonus gift cards received through this promotion expire on December 31, 2023.

Have It All Includes Four Popular Perks

In addition to purchasing a gift card, when cruisers book with Holland America Line's "Have it All" premium fare, the value of a cruise vacation increases even more. Have It All adds four popular perks to the booking: shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package and Wi-Fi. The number of tours and specialty dining experiences depends on length of voyage. Have It All is available for cruises six days or longer.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

