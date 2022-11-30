OWLVERICK'S COFFEE LAUNCHES CALIFORNIA LOVE DROP FUNDRAISER

Limited Edition Coffee Raises Funds for Southern California Charity

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWLVERICK'S COFFEE announced that it is releasing a limited edition coffee to benefit CALIFORNIA LOVE DROP, a Southern California charity.

California Love Drop is a charity co-founded by Wing Lam (Wahoo's Fish Taco), Charles Antis (Antis Roofing) and Wendy Ellis (95.5 KLOS FM) at the beginning of the COVID pandemic to say "THANK YOU" and "WE CARE" by delivering grab-n-go meals to frontline workers and those in need. Since April 2020, more than 30,000 meals have been served through over 400 Love Drops.

With a donation of $35 or more, California Love Drop will send you the Owlverick's x California Love Drop collaboration coffee while the funds help continue much needed local care and appreciation, spanning all through Southern California and into additional states.

"We have worked with California Love Drop in the past and had a chance to experience their efforts directly in the community. I wanted to get more involved, bring more attention to the mission and assist in helping them raise money for the cause," said Amy Tang, Owlverick's Coffee founder and CEO.

"Amy (Tang) and I were having a cup of coffee while working together at the World Surf League Finals and the collaboration idea came to us naturally - a special edition Owlvericks x California Love Drop coffee was the perfect fit," said Wing Lam.

Owlverick's Coffee, headquartered in Anaheim, roasts coffee in-house using Tang's three generations of coffee roasting experience starting with her grandfather. The Owlverick's x California Love Drop coffee is a medium roast, organic South American blend with notes of light almond, cocoa, and green pear.

Find it here: https://owlvericks.com/product/cld

Read more about California Love Drop at the official website https://californialovedrop.org/

For more on Owlverick's Coffee, visit Owlvericks.com and follow @Owlvericks on Instagram and Facebook.

About Owlverick's Coffee

Owlverick's is a certified organic, women-owned, minority-owned craft coffee company with products sold in 400+ locations including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Pavilions and holiday coffee gift sets available online. Founder Amy is a third generation roaster, a refugee immigrant from Vietnam and the first female in the family to own a business.

Let's Have Coffee. Together ❣

Contact: Amelia Mandarino

Email: press@owlvericks.com

Website: www.owlvericks.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sir Owlverick's Coffee