Vrgineers and multiSIM deliver the unclassified F-35-like Mixed Reality Trainer

LAS VEGAS and PRAGUE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing fleet of 5th generation fighters, there is an urgent need to prepare pilots in a faster, more efficient manner to operate sophisticated airplanes such as the F-35 Lightning II. Vrgineers is recognized as a technological leader in professional pilot training, and for the first time presents an unclassified F-35-like Classroom 2.0 Trainer at I/ITSEC , Orlando. The simulator software consists of the high-fidelity D-SIM flight simulation framework developed by multiSIM BV in The Netherlands.

This combination resulted in a unique solution that is not part of the official F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter programme (JSF). Meaning that the trainer does not include any classified information, however, is still able to achieve basic flight & systems demo's & training, mission simulation and rehearsal, type specific hypoxia training, distributed Command & Control training, human Factors training and HOTAS rehearsal.

With the XTAL Mixed Reality technology and fully functional cockpit replica, an unbelievable level of immersion is added. Favourable price point, which is a fraction of the cost of the official FMS (Full Mission Simulator), makes trainers a great supplement, which can be obtained on top of official JSF equipment.

The trainers' main advantage from the pilots' point of view is their convenience of usage and unrestricted access. Thanks to their affordability, modern air forces can purchase whole simulation squadrons, having 12 interconnected trainers. This way airmen can set up training scenarios and start mission rehearsal anytime.

The Classroom, instead of the old-fashioned LCD-based simulators, grants the training facilities the opportunity to equip the class with more than one particular aircraft simulator. The platform can be modified to any wing or rotorcraft by swapping the central and side panels.

The HMD XTAL integrated in every Classroom Trainer empowers the pilot to take advantage of unlimited movements. The true to life picture, the 180-field-of-view, 4K per eye, eye tracking and the MR module comply with the requirements of the next generation pilot training.

Software delivered by multiSIM brings added value to the project since the company specializes in software development of Open-Simulation that allows the customer to access the simulator data and processes enabling fast development of simulator training solutions and easy integration into existing trainers and hardware.

View original content:

SOURCE Vrgineers