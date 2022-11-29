UnifyWork Appoints Jeff Charney to Its Board of Directors

Former Chief Marketing Officer of Progressive Insurance appointed as UnifyWork launches in the Cleveland market, with an eye towards nationwide reach

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork, the workforce intelligence technology platform powering regional talent networks, today announced that Jeff Charney has joined its Board of Directors. Charney will bring his award-winning marketing expertise to UnifyWork to establish its ground-breaking innovation in unifying the workforce for collective communal prosperity.

Jeff Charney is currently the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of MKHSTRY, a disruptive invite-only marketing industry collective focused on helping companies, brands, and individuals make "history" through code-cracking ideas. Prior to MKHSTRY, Charney was the former CMO of Progressive Insurance, responsible for developing a network of iconic brand characters including the perky salesclerk "Flo" and the parental life coach, "Dr. Rick." As former CMO of Aflac, he developed the widely known Aflac Duck. Charney brings a long list of accolades, winning more than 100 national and international marketing and creative awards, including most recently as the 2021 Ad Age Brand Chief Marketing Officer of the Year.

Commenting on his Board appointment, Charney said, "Matching the right people with the right job is so vital to the nation's success and is an important cause for me personally. UnifyWork is exactly the type of company poised to transform this critical, but somewhat slow-moving industry. Looking back, the resume was invented in 1482 by Leonardo DaVinci and UnifyWork will use technology to completely reverse this outdated model by allowing job seekers to expand their search from 'one-to-one' to 'one-to-many' jobs. UnifyWork is not only a breakthrough company, but a broader 'movement' committed to taking 'hiring…higher.' I've been impressed with CEO Steve McHale and his team and am excited to be on the ground floor of such a breakthrough company that has its purpose built right into its name."

UnifyWork's Stephen McHale continued, "UnifyWork is set to change the course of how we look at workforce development and talent delivery, especially in a time where the talent shortage is having an immense impact on businesses to operate, and for people to find work they truly love. Jeff has that breakthrough spirit, creativity and passion in his DNA, and will greatly help us make our transformative industry vision come to life in the marketplace. It's a great "match" and I can't wait to see what Jeff and our team can accomplish to transform hiring for the greater good."

Charney is also a member of the Board of Directors of Investors Exchange (IEX), a disruptive New York-based stock exchange centered around fairness as well as Board member of LaceUp Athletics, a Philadelphia-based wearable fitness company. From a marketing industry perspective, he is a member of the Board of Brand Innovators, the nation's largest group of senior marketing professionals and on the Board of Advisors for the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), centered around marketing technology. At the University level, he serves on the Dean's Advisory Boards at The Ohio State University (OSU) and the University of South Carolina (USC) – both where he was honored with Distinguished Alumni of the Year awards with USC in 2012 and Ohio State in 2022.

About UnifyWork

UnifyWork is the first workforce intelligence platform powering regional talent networks through its patented skills-based technology. The platform enables more equitable hiring practices, and provides real-time data on job market supply and demand to help regions unleash their full economic potential. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of Unify Labs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity. Learn more at unifywork.com.

