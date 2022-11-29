Transamerica Appoints Todd Buchanan President of World Financial Group and Head of Transamerica Financial Advisors

BALTIMORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces today that Todd Buchanan is appointed President of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC (WFG), Senior Vice President at Transamerica, and head of Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA). He reports to Jamie Ohl, President of Transamerica's Individual Solutions division.

Todd Buchanan leads WFG's vast team of nearly 60,000 independent insurance agents and oversees TFA's experienced team of financial advisors to accelerate growth and expand access to underserved markets. He will guide the innovation and strategy for WFG and TFA to help them best meet the growing needs of their clients throughout the different stages of life.

"Todd has an outstanding track record of success in our industry, and his leadership of WFG will further strengthen our commitment to serving a diverse customer base across North America through our robust distribution network," said Jamie Ohl. "WFG and TFA are critical drivers of Transamerica's growth and distribution strategies, and I am excited about what these teams will continue to deliver under Todd's leadership."

World Financial Group serves the insurance needs of middle-income individuals and families in the U.S. and Canada, offering a wide array of life insurance and income protection solutions. Transamerica Financial Advisors is a full-service, independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor that serves the investment and financial security needs of customers across the U.S.

"The addition of Todd to our leadership team reinforces that Transamerica is a destination for top talent as we expand our product portfolio and accelerate growth," said Will Fuller, Transamerica President and CEO.

Todd Buchanan is a seasoned financial services executive, bringing more than 25 years of expertise in insurance distribution, digital transformation, retirement, and wealth management leadership to his new roles. Most recently, Todd served as the U.S. CEO for Coherent, one of the fastest-growing insurance technology companies in the world. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, having spent six years as a Field Artillery Officer and attaining the rank of Captain. Todd serves on the boards of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, ReliaQuest Bowl and Cogent Bank, and resides in Tampa, Florida with his wife and three children.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live well today and empowering them to create a better tomorrow through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as asset management services.

In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each company of the Aegon group of companies is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified, international financial services group offering investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. To learn more, visit www.transamerica.com.

About World Financial Group

World Financial Group, a Transamerica company, has helped countless individuals and families find financial security through our life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies. In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., in California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC, and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc.

Those agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and Registered Investment Advisor.

Residents of California who wish to be independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must already have a life license. Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/

About Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor located in the United States, and is a Transamerica company. TFA's representatives strive to serve people from all backgrounds and encourage clients to think differently about their future in pursuit of their financial success. Properly licensed representatives may offer securities and investment advisory services through Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisor. To learn more, visit https://www.tfaconnect.com/

