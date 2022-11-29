GTIS Partners' Brazil Funds Continue to Rank Among Most Sustainable Private Equity Real Estate Funds in South America

GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund Ranked Number 1 in South America for Eighth Consecutive Year

Firm Highlights ESG Commitments with Diversity in Action Initiative, Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTIS Partners ("GTIS"), a global real estate investment firm managing in excess of $4.3B in gross assets with a U.S. focus on residential and industrial/logistics investments, today announced that the GTIS Brazil Real Estate Fund I has been recognized as 2022's most sustainable private equity real estate investment fund in South America by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"). This is the eighth consecutive year the fund has been ranked number one by GRESB.

The GRESB assessment is a leading global real estate ESG benchmark that assesses the ESG performance of selected funds and benchmarks the results as compared to funds in their peer groups. GTIS Brazil Real Estate Funds III and II took second and fourth-place honors, respectively. GRESB also awarded two new accolades to the firm this year, naming GTIS Brazil Fund I as a Regional Sector Leader, Americas, Office and a Regional Non-listed Sector Leader, Americas, Office.

Additionally, the firm reported that its multi-family and office properties in the GTIS U.S. Property Income Partners fund received an ENERGY STAR rating of 84, in comparison to the average of 75. ENERGY STAR certified buildings save energy and money, and help protect the environment by generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical buildings. To be certified as ENERGY STAR, a building must meet strict energy performance standards set by EPA.

Other contributing factors to the success of the fund's sustainability efforts include:

Decreasing the energy-use intensity across the fund by 11%

Decreasing emissions by 10%

GTIS Partners will continue to uphold sound ESG & sustainability practices in its properties and offices. The firm's Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund's unique strategy of acquiring properties in Opportunity Zones allows GTIS to have a positive social impact on local communities. The firm made nine acquisitions as of October 2022 and has six additional investments committed to or in due diligence, more details of which can be found on the firm's website at https://www.gtispartners.com/. Notably, GTIS' Symphony Park project is the only project in the state of Nevada to be accepted into a national pilot program for green neighborhood developments and was awarded gold certification under stage 2 of the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ("LEED") for Neighborhood Development. In addition, the Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund received a first time GRESB score of 73, ranking above the peer average of 70, and earned a Green Star.

"GTIS Partners continues its strong ESG performance in 2022 with multiple funds achieving a GRESB 5 Star rating," remarked Dan Winters, Senior Director at GRESB. "The GTIS Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund is setting the base benchmark for ESG best practices in this emerging peer group thanks to the leadership of the GTIS executive team."

GTIS also announced that it has become a signatory on the Diversity in Action initiative, established by the Institutional Limited Partners Association ("ILPA"). The Diversity in Action initiative is a cohort of limited partners and general partners committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in the private equity industry. The firm is also pleased to share that it has published its 2021 Corporate Sustainability Reports.

This year, GTIS took many actions to improve its sustainability efforts, including:

ESG training for all building property and asset managers provided by an independent third party, addressing ESG-related issues and opportunities for action

Improvements in the automatic meter reading ("AMR"), with an increase in the number of monitored points and of monitored assets

Improvements in buildings' automation systems

For more information on GTIS' approach to ESG, see here: https://www.gtispartners.com/our-firm-sustainability. You can find GRESB's 2022 Real Estate Assessment here.

About GTIS Partners

GTIS Partners is a leading real estate investment firm in the Americas, headquartered in New York with offices in São Paulo, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, Paris and Munich. The firm was started in 2005 and is managed by President and founder Tom Shapiro and seven other partners The firm manages $4.3 billion in gross assets and is active across a wide range of real estate sectors including single family and multifamily housing, office, industrial/logistics and hospitality as well as opportunity zone investments. The firm invests at various points in the capital structure including credit, common equity and structured equity. In the US, GTIS has invested in over 170 assets across 40 unique markets including growth areas such as Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Charlotte. In Brazil, GTIS is among the largest real estate private equity firms with holdings including office, residential, logistics, and hospitality investments. Marquee assets developed by GTIS Partners in São Paulo include the Infinity office building and Palácio Tangará, a five-star resort style hotel. For more information, please visit www.gtispartners.com.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

