Target Announces Hot Holiday Deals with Two-Day Cyber Monday Sales Event

Guests will find big holiday savings Nov. 27-28 with deals on hundreds of thousands of items exclusively on Target.com and the Target app

In addition to Cyber deals, the retailer is promoting new Weeklong Deals throughout December

Target's fulfillment options — including Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt — make it easy for guests to get their Cyber Monday purchases that same day

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today unveiled plans for its two-day Cyber Monday sales event from Nov. 27-28 featuring deep savings on hundreds of thousands of items. The sale includes everything from TVs and laptops to apparel and toys, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. In addition, guests can expect new deals each week in-store and online throughout December, offering continued value for the entire holiday season.

"During this important time of year, we're doubling down on an easy Cyber Monday shopping experience that delivers great deals, inspiration and holiday magic like only Target can," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "We're proud to be our guests' holiday 'happy place' and our teams work hard all season to make it fun and affordable for guests to check everything off their lists, along with the added convenience of getting great cyber deals the same day with our free order pick-up and drive-up services when shopping online."

Spotlight on Target's cyber deals

Target's two-day Cyber Monday event means guests don't have to wait until Monday to start saving. Starting Sunday, Nov. 27, Target is offering great deals of up to 50% off on categories like toys, electronics, games, apparel, accessories, beauty and more. Guests can come back on Monday, Nov. 28, to check out even more deals on gifts and essentials.

Top deals for Nov. 27-28 include:

Top deals only on Monday, Nov. 28, include:

40% off playsets

25% off all beauty and cosmetics on brands including Kiss, Native, Frenshe, Shea Moisture and Hero

25% off select vitamins on brands like Nature Made, One A Day and Vitafusion

Extra 15% off small appliances on brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig and Cuisinart

Spend $100 , get a $15 Target gift card on select prepaid cards

Target is promoting its popular Weeklong Deals throughout December

In addition to Sunday and Monday's cyber deals, guests will continue to enjoy Target's Weeklong Deals throughout December in-store and online with offers on top brands like Disney, Beats, KitchenAid, Razor and Keurig. Each week, guests can shop confidently knowing they are getting unmatched value on gifts and essentials.

Here's a preview of top deals for the first week of December, starting Nov. 27 to Dec. 3:

Up to 50% off select toys on brands including CoComelon, FAO Schwarz, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Jurassic World, Disney Frozen, L.O.L.Surprise!, Beyblade and LeapFrog

Buy one, get one free plus 25% off all small toys and bath toys

Buy two, get one free on Disney items

Spend $20 , save $5 on kids' books

20% off select Razor toys

20% off select holiday lights

30% off sleepwear for the family

30% off women's sweatshirts and sweatpants

Save up to 30% on select baby gear

$220 on $659.99 , sale $379.99 ) Saveon HP 15.6-inch Laptop (reg., sale

$100 on $399.99 , sale $299.99 ) Saveon KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Mixer (reg., sale

It's easy to bring the savings home

Target's fast and convenient fulfillment options make it simple for guests to get their cyber deals the same day with free Drive Up and Order Pickup, no minimum purchase needed, or with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. In addition, guests can unlock free shipping with orders of $35 or more. RedCard holders also save 5% on all purchases and enjoy free shipping every day.

Additionally, Target invites guests to shop confidently all season long with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The retailer will match the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24. Target also offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

Target Circle and Target + make it simple to shop for must-have gifts

Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, offers even more deals all season long, as well as a chance to earn 1% on every purchase and direct a portion of purchases to local and national nonprofit organizations. Guests can join Target Circle using the Target app, online at target.com/circle or in-store when they enter their mobile number on the keypad or self-checkout screen.

Target + is yet another reason why Target is the best place to shop this holiday season. Target's growing digital marketplace allows guests to shop more than 800,000 products curated from national and specialty brands they love, including BLACK + DECKER, Coach, Harry & David, Land's End, Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, Reebok, Timberland, Vera Bradley and more. Target + products complement the retailer's existing in-store and online assortment, while providing the same benefits guests receive from Target every day, including 5% off when using a Target RedCard, free shipping and easy in-store returns.

For more on the latest deals, visit Target.com and the Target app. For more information about Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on A Bullseye View.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews .

